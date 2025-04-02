L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 7: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran movie clocks Rs 7 crore; approaches Rs 70 crore mark

L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with an ensemble cast, is doing wonders at the box office. The political action drama directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is storming every single record and setting new benchmarks.

The Malayalam biggie opened with a historic Rs 14 crore at the Kerala box office. It further got traction and made a total of Rs 42.50 crore over its long weekend of four days. The Mohanlal starrer continued its glorious run and added Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 8.50 crore on Day 5 and Day 6, respectively.

As per estimates, it registered another solid business day at the box office today as the movie clocked around Rs 7 crore on Day 7, taking the total cume to Rs 68.50 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. The movie will cross the Rs 70 crore mark tomorrow and then march towards the Rs 75 crore mark. The way Empuraan is performing, it is likely to not only emerge as the new Industry hit but also the first Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its home state.

Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the Kerala box office:

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 8.50 crore 3 Rs 9 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 10.50 crore 6 Rs 8.50 crore 7 Rs 7 crore (est.) Total Rs 68.50 crore

L2 Empuraan re-censor version in cinemas now

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan's original version has undergone 24 additional cuts after the controversy around the movie snowballed into a huge debate. The re-edited version of the film, certified by the regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is now playing in theatres.

