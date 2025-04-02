Box Office: What to expect from Keanu Reeves’ upcoming John Wick 5 in development

John Wick is one of the most loved action thriller franchises of all time in world cinema with many considering the films from the series as some of the best action entertainers ever made. This franchise of neo-noir action thriller films features Keanu Reeves as the titular John Wick alongside Ian McShane and Lance Reddick leading the film.

Unlike what the name suggests John Wick 5 is actually the sixth installment of the franchise with the fifth one being Ballerina which is set to release on June 6, 2025 led by Ana De Armas. The team of John Wick 5 announced the film to be in development at CinemaCon starring Keanu Reeves in the lead even though his character died on screen in John Wick 4.

Box Office Expectations from John Wick 5

As we already know, John Wick Chapter 4 released in 2023 was a huge box office hit made on a budget of $100M which collected over $440M in its lifetime run. The film gained highly positive reviews from the audiences for every major aspect of the film like the performances, action choreography, score and much more.

With a closer look at the Keanu Reeves led John Wick franchise, every film sees a good growth at the box office along with its production cost. Alongside, each of the film has been showered with praises till now and fans hope it continues with Ballerina directed by Len Wiseman and further on with John Wick 5.

Advertisement

Looking at the box office past of the series, John Wick 5 has a safe chance of being a bigger hit than any of its prequels. The director’s chair would be filled by the regular director of the franchise Chad Stahelski.

Future of the John Wick Franchise

Alongside John Wick 5, the team also announced a spin-off based on Caine played by Donnie Yen. This action-filled spin-off would be directed by Donnie Yen himself. Additionally, a John Wick animated prequel is also in the works, directed by Shannon Tindle and written by Game of Thrones writer Vanessa Taylor. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: John Wick 5 Confirmed Despite Keanu Reeves Not Wanting to Return; Check Out Details About Spin-Offs and More