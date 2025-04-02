Box Office: Revisiting the Jesse Eisenberg led heist thriller franchise of Now You See Me

Now You See Me is one of the most popular film series of all time in Hollywood particularly in the heist thriller genre of Hollywood. The film or the film series is led by an ensemble cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Mélanie Laurent, Isla Fisher, Common, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman.

The Future of Now You See Me Franchise

Recently at the big CinemaCon event, Lionsgate made the franchise much bigger with a new big announcement. As Now You See Me 3 was already in development, the film is now titled Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and will bring back the previous cast into a new upcoming installment. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 14, 2025.

Additionally, another sequel tentatively titled Now You See Me 4 is already in the works, directed by Ruben Fleischer, the man behind Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Uncharted. A possible spin-off for the series has also been carrying a buzz since a long time, starring Jay Chou reprising his popular character from part 2.

Box Office Achievements of Now You See Me Series

On the box office front, this franchise is a very successful one but has not seen any huge growth with its theatrical performance as of now. The first installment released in 2013 was made with a budget of $75M and ended its lifetime box office run at over $351.7M worldwide gross.

Meanwhile for Now You See Me 2 released in 2016, though this Jon M. Chu directorial had a growth in its budget of around $90M - $120M, its worldwide gross actually dropped at $334M, lower than its first part. A reason behind this downfall is that the film was met with highly negative reviews from the critics and the audiences alike.

As its third installment is set to release soon in the final quarter of this year, it could see a great box office response due to the franchise factor only if it turns out to be good enough. With the long franchise gap of around 9 years, negative reviews could deal a highly fatal blow to this upcoming Ruben Fleischer directorial.

