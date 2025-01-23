Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez Leads With 13 Nods, Wicked And The Brutalist Follow Close Behind; SEE Complete List

Emilia Pérez leads Oscars nominations for 2025 while last year’s blockbuster Wicked, trails behind in the second position. Check out the complete list of nominees here!

The highly anticipated nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are out! Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott unveiled the names of actors and actresses who will compete to win the prestigious award. Cynthia Erivo has earned a nomination in the Best Actress in Leading Role category for her performance in the 2024 blockbuster Wicked. 

She is joined by Emilia Pérez’s breakout star Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore for The Substance, Mikey Madison for Anora, and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here. Male actors who have earned nominations in the Best Actor in Leading Role category include last year’s best performances. 

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and Adrien Brody for his performance in The Brutalist have earned their respective nods in the category. Others, including Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes, grabbed nominations for their performances in Sing Sing, The Apprentice, and Conclave, respectively. 


This year’s Academy Award ceremony will be in honor of the frontline workers and relief teams who dedicated time and effort to the aid of the Los Angeles victims. Oscars announced that the telecast will “acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”

Check out the complete list of nominations below: 

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora 

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain  

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown 

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist 

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice  

 

Actress in a Supporting Role 

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave 

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

 

Animated Short Film 

Beautiful Men 

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

 

Costume Design 

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked 

 

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

 

Makeup and Hairstyling 

A Different Man 

Emilia Pérez  

Nosferatu

The Substance 

Wicked  

 

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave 

Emilia Pérez  

Wicked

The Wild Robot

 

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown  

Conclave  

Emilia Pérez  

Nickel Boys 

Sing Sing 

 

Original Screenplay

Anora  

The Brutalist 

A Real Pain 

September 5

The Substance 

 

Actor in a Leading Role 

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist  

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown  

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing  

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave  

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice 

 

Actress in a Leading Role 

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked 

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez  

Mikey Madison, Anora  

Demi Moore, The Substance  

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here 

 

Animated Feature Film 

Flow  

Inside Out 2  

Memoir of a Snail  

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 

The Wild Robot  

 

Cinematography 

The Brutalist  

Dune: Part Two 

Emilia Pérez 

Maria

Nosferatu  

 

Best Director 

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet  The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez  

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance 

 

Documentary Feature Film 

Black Box Diaries 

No Other Land  

Porcelain War 

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat 

Sugarcane 

 

Documentary Short Film 

Death by Numbers 

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra 

 

Film Editing

Anora 

The Brutalist 

Conclave  

Emilia Pérez  

Wicked 

 

International Feature Film 

I’m Still Here  

The Girl with the Needle 

Emilia Pérez 

The Seed of the Sacred Fig  

Flow

 

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Pérez

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight  

Like a Bird from Sing Sing

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez 

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

 

Production Design 

The Brutalist 

Conclave  

Dune: Part Two 

Nosferatu 

Wicked

 

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot 

 

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus 

Better Man  

Dune: Part Two  

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 

Wicked 

 

Best Picture

Anora  

The Brutalist  

A Complete Unknown  

Conclave 

Dune: Part Two  

Emilia Pérez 

I’m Still Here 

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked  

