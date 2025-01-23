Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez Leads With 13 Nods, Wicked And The Brutalist Follow Close Behind; SEE Complete List
Emilia Pérez leads Oscars nominations for 2025 while last year’s blockbuster Wicked, trails behind in the second position. Check out the complete list of nominees here!
The highly anticipated nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are out! Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott unveiled the names of actors and actresses who will compete to win the prestigious award. Cynthia Erivo has earned a nomination in the Best Actress in Leading Role category for her performance in the 2024 blockbuster Wicked.
She is joined by Emilia Pérez’s breakout star Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore for The Substance, Mikey Madison for Anora, and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here. Male actors who have earned nominations in the Best Actor in Leading Role category include last year’s best performances.
Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and Adrien Brody for his performance in The Brutalist have earned their respective nods in the category. Others, including Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes, grabbed nominations for their performances in Sing Sing, The Apprentice, and Conclave, respectively.
This year’s Academy Award ceremony will be in honor of the frontline workers and relief teams who dedicated time and effort to the aid of the Los Angeles victims. Oscars announced that the telecast will “acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”
Check out the complete list of nominations below:
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
International Feature Film
I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Pérez
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird from Sing Sing
Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked