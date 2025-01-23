Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez Leads With 13 Nods, Wicked And The Brutalist Follow Close Behind; SEE Complete List

The highly anticipated nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are out! Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott unveiled the names of actors and actresses who will compete to win the prestigious award. Cynthia Erivo has earned a nomination in the Best Actress in Leading Role category for her performance in the 2024 blockbuster Wicked.

She is joined by Emilia Pérez’s breakout star Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore for The Substance, Mikey Madison for Anora, and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here. Male actors who have earned nominations in the Best Actor in Leading Role category include last year’s best performances.

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and Adrien Brody for his performance in The Brutalist have earned their respective nods in the category. Others, including Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes, grabbed nominations for their performances in Sing Sing, The Apprentice, and Conclave, respectively.

This year’s Academy Award ceremony will be in honor of the frontline workers and relief teams who dedicated time and effort to the aid of the Los Angeles victims. Oscars announced that the telecast will “acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”

Check out the complete list of nominations below:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Pérez

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird from Sing Sing

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked