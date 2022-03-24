RRR Hindi Advance Booking & Pre release report: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan sell 2 lakh tickets already

SS Rajamouli’s much awaited epic, RRR (Hindi), is all set for a massive release on nearly 3200 plus screens across the country with the count increasing by the hour. The film has managed to fetch healthy showcasing in the Hindi speaking belts and is expected to embark on a good start at the box office. The movie has recorded a decent response in the advance booking, with an approximate all India gross of Rs 6 crore.



The average ticket price for RRR across the nation at the national and non national multiplex chains is around Rs 300, and this includes the pricing at tier 2 and 3 centres. If we just take the tier one cities into account, the average ticket price at multiplexes for RRR is upside of Rs 375, which is the highest ever for an Indian film in the Hindi belts. The net advance for RRR in the Hindi belts is in the vicinity of Rs 5 crore for the opening day. The film has sold approximately 2 lakh tickets in advance.



All these factors are suggesting an opening day biz of Rs 13 to 14 crore, which can go higher to even Rs 15 to 16 crore depending on how fast the spot bookings at the single screens are. The movie is a big budget action entertainer from the director for Bahubali and the genre has an audience in the single screens. The tier 2 and tier 3 cities are expected to put up a healthy total on the release day whereas the business in multiplexes too will peak towards the evening and night shows with spot bookings if the talk around the film in the audiences is positive.

The distributors and exhibitors have certainly gone wrong with the pricing strategy for RRR, as it features relatively fresh faces for the Hindi speaking audience. The audience is waiting for the film reports before pouncing on to the ticket booking platforms to block their slots. They should have ideally got in more people on the opening day at moderate prices and slowly surge the prices over the weekend if the talk was positive. A film falling in genre like RRR is always front loaded for the audiences, but with this pricing and response to advance booking, it has become a film that’s dependent on word of mouth to grow.



With a positive talk, the prices wouldn’t matter as there would be an urgency in the audience to watch the film at any cost, but if the reports are mixed or negative, the pricing factor will divert a major chunk of the audience to seeing the film. There were industry reports and predictions for RRR to open at Rs 25 or even 30 crore, but that figure was always out of reach and the film was always poised to open in the range of Rs 15 to 20 crore. While the opening day figure of RRR might look low to some given the unbelievable predictions made in the past, it’s yet a good figure setting the base to grow in a big way over the weekend. Even today, despite a relatively slow advance, the Rs 15 crore plus number is yet not ruled out, as spot for RRR can be on the higher side especially in single screens where the pricing is relatively on the lower side. It’s the multiplex audience that would wait for the reports before investing the big money and 4 hour of their time on the film. There is no direct co-relation established between pricing and advance booking, but the audience psyche is impacted by seeing those high figures on ticket booking platforms, which forces them to play safe waiting for content reports rather than blindly investing their hard-earned big money and time. With a lower pricing, the advances might have been a little better, as people would not mind paying Rs 150 for a morning show, but would think twice before spending Rs 350 for a morning show at premium multiplex, especially for a film with relatively fresh faces for the audience.



Sky is the limit for RRR with positive reports, as it’s a film coming from the maker of Bahubali and no one in the industry would want to underestimate his ability of churning out a film that unites the entire country yet again. With a positive talk, a 30 crore Sunday can’t be ruled out for RRR, but it's all wait and watch game on the audience and critic talk once the film hits the silver screen on Friday morning. It’s the most awaited and the most celebrated films of Indian cinema, as expected, the box office has started to set new records with just the advance ticket sales in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the overseas market. So well, let the fireworks begin.

