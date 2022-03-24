RRR Box Office Preview: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan all set to clock Rs 200 crore plus global opening

To date, only one movie has crossed Rs. 100 crores on opening day or for that matter any day in India. That film was Baahubali: The Conclusion grossing over Rs. 135 crores on its opening day in April 2017. Five years later, there will be another this weekend, and it's the same magic man who is going to repeat the feat. S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR will be launching in around 5000 cinemas nationwide tomorrow and is expected to go over Rs. 100 crores on opening day.

In Telugu states, it is a matter of how big the capacity can be created for the day as whatever the capacity will be there, the film will be able to sell most of it out. After the recent ticket price hike in Nizam, single day capacity will be going over Rs. 30 crores in the territory, doubling the existing opening day record. At the time of writing, it has already created the single-day record in Hyderabad city from just pre-sales, toping Rs. 10 crores for the opening day so far. The final opening day number in the city is expected to be around Rs. 16-18 crores. Similarly in Andhra Pradesh, the film is expected to take the biggest opening day ever, besting Baahubali 2 (Rs. 34.40 crores) and could very well hit Rs. 50 crores in the state.

Outside Telugu states, the Telugu version of the film is expected to take a flying start, wherever it will be released but the other versions whether it's Tamil or Hindi or Malayalam will be relying on the word of mouth. In Telugu, you have the lead stars coming from the two biggest families in the industry together and helmed by the biggest director alive, the hype is just at another level, perhaps matching/exceeding even Baahubali 2. The first one isn’t nearly as big a factor for non-Telugu audiences, thus the film will largely be relying on the reception, especially after the opening day.

We at Pinkvilla are expecting Rs. 120-130 crores approx opening day for RRR at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 80 crores approx shall come from Telugu states of AP/TS. The film has a big task ahead as far as seeing its investors safe, especially outside Telugu states. The overseas opening day projections for the film are between $8.50-10 million (Rs. 65-75 crores), with a wide rollout on over 2300 locs across the world. The biggest chunk of these will be coming from North America, where the film has garnered over $3.50 million in pre-sales for the opening day and is expected to debut with $5 million in the states. The UK and Australia are also reporting big pre-sales, both expected to contribute over $600K on opening day.

