Stree 2 Box Office Collections India 5 Weeks: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy emerges HIGHEST GROSSING Indian film in Hindi

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film at the Hindi box office. The horror-comedy has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan from the top position to attain the #1 spot in Hindi.

Stree 2 Beats Jawan, Emerges The New Industry-Hit

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the much-loved horror-comedy is in no mood to slow down at the box office. After minting Rs 15 crore on its fifth weekend, the Amar Kaushik-directed movie added another Rs 8.35 crore to the tally to become the new Industry Hit.

According to estimates, the movie collected around 1.50 crore on its 35th day, the fifth Thursday, winding down its fifth week phenomenally. The movie smashed the Hindi box office collection of Jawan during its dream theatrical run in 35 days, including previews, and currently stands at Rs 555.60 crore.

Stree 2 Set For Another Spike On National Cinema Day

Stree 2 is still holding its ground tight. It has maintained its position as the most preferred movie even after new releases in September—Thalapathy Is The Goat, Tumbbad (re-release), and The Buckingham Murders—at the Hindi box office. It will observe a massive spike on September 20, courtesy of National Cinema Day, when ticket prices will be slashed to Rs 99.

As of 4 p.m., the Rajkummar-Shraddha movie had already sold more than 1.30 lakh tickets in the top three National chains—PVRInox and Cinepolis. Tomorrow, it is expected to record the biggest 6th Friday of all time at the Hindi box office.

Stree 2 Heading For Rs 800 Crore Finish Worldwide

Besides its historic theatrical run at the Hindi box office, the horror-comedy drama has performed very well in foreign locations. Reportedly, Stree 2 has breached the mark of USD 15 million in overseas locations and currently stands at USD 15.4 million.

While the movie targets a Hindi net box office collection of over Rs 575 crore, the final worldwide gross collection will be more than Rs 800 crore.

The Week Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 139.75 crore Week 3 Rs 66.75 crore Week 4 Rs 33.50 crore Week 5 Rs 23.60 crore (est.) Total Rs 555.60 crore net in 35 days in India

Watch Stree 2 trailer here:

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost with even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 in theatres

Stree 2 is playing at a theatre near you now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

