Stree 2: YRF congratulates Dinesh Vijan and team as Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s film achieves ‘humongous success’: ‘Industry couldn’t be happier’

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has made waves at the box office while also capturing the hearts of cinema lovers. The film’s resounding success has even earned a special mention from Yash Raj Films, which stated that the makers have received "humongous success and the industry couldn’t be happier".

The YRF's post read, "Heartiest congratulations, To Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and the entire cast and team of Stree 2 for the humongous box office success. You have set a new benchmark for everyone to strive for the last two years. Have been simply phenomenal for Hindi films and the industry couldn't be happier."

In a recent conversation, Amar spoke about how he managed to deliver a box office hit without depending on big stars, emphasizing the significance of storytelling over star power.

During an interview with Connect Cine, Amar discussed his filmmaking approach, explaining that his team did not pursue a star for their films. Instead, they focused on crafting a strong story first and then casting the right actors to suit the narrative. He mentioned recalling his own thoughts as a viewer five years ago, when he felt that stories were often sidelined in favor of star-centric films, which he did not find enjoyable.

According to Amar, today’s audience is perceptive and can easily identify what filmmakers are trying to sell. He stressed the need to create films that connect with viewers, as the ultimate goal is to entertain them. While acknowledging the value of stars, Amar added that not everything should revolve around them. He believed that a star should be built by the team, rather than relying solely on one individual.

Amar also commented on Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Stree 2, which created a buzz among fans. He revealed that while working with Akshay on their upcoming film Sky Force, he approached him for the cameo. After hearing the story and his lines, Akshay immediately agreed, much to the excitement of fans. Reports suggest that the makers have started working on the third part of Stree as well.

