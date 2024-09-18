The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 is all set to become the #1 film of all time in the Hindi Language at the end of week 5, going past the lifetime collections of the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan (Rs 555.50 crore). The Amar Kaushik directorial is set for record-breaking finish in the range of Rs 575 crore to Rs 580 crore nett in India, a number which none could have imagined prior to the film’s release on August 15.

Through the run, several records have been shattered, as Stree 2 has set new a benchmark for all the releases in the coming few years. What makes this even more commendable is the fact that the numbers have come for a mid-budget film devoid of the top 5 superstars of Indian Cinema, giving hope to the producers and directors to mount an honest film and hope for big returns. It’s a historic and unprecedented run for this Dinesh Vijan-produced horror-comedy, and can be described as a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

From being the biggest grosser of all-time, to scoring records week on week – Stree 2 stands for an all-time blockbuster blockbuster that has rewritten the rules of box-office trends, as the film is continuing to set new benchmark every passing day. With National Cinema Day on the 6th Friday, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao film is poised to score the biggest 6th weekend as also the biggest 6th week of all time.

Here’s a look at all the records created by Stree 2 over the 5-week run:

Biggest Hindi Grosser of All Time (Domestic) Biggest Indian Grosser of All Time In A Single Language (Domestic) Biggest Paid Preview of All Time Biggest Opening In A 3-Way Clash Biggest 2nd Weekend of All Time Biggest 2nd Sunday of All Time First Film To Cross Rs 40 crore on 2nd Sunday Biggest 2nd Week for a Hindi Original Film Biggest 3rd Weekend of All Time Biggest 3rd Sunday of All Time Biggest 3rd Week for a Hindi Original Film Biggest 4th Weekend of All Time Biggest 4th Sunday of All Time First Film to cross Rs 10 crore on 4th Sunday Biggest 4th Week of All Time Biggest 5th Weekend of All Time Biggest 5th Week of All Time Biggest Grosser of All Time in Delhi City Biggest Non-Action Film of All Time Biggest Hindi Grosser of 2024 Biggest Grosser in PVRInox Biggest Grosser in MovieMax Biggest Grosser of Maddock Biggest Grosser for Shraddha Kapoor Biggest Grosser for Rajkummar Rao Biggest Grosser for Amar Kaushik

