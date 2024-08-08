Ulajh First Week Box Office Collection: The Janhvi Kapoor starrer spy thriller nets Rs 6.45 crore

The Janhvi Kapoor-led spy thriller Ulajh, directed by National award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, recorded a disappointing theatrical run at the box office. The movie, released alongside Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, showed some legs but fell flat due to mixed word of mouth. The seven-day cume of Ulajh stands in the vicinity of Rs 6.45 crore.

Ulajh ends its first week on a sad note, collecting Rs 6.45 crore

The spy thriller made some buzz for its stellar star cast, which includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyan Chang, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. However, the movie turned out to be a big mess and didn't impress the audience. With mixed word of mouth, Ulajh opened low at Rs 1.15 crore and marked the 2nd lowest opening for the actress beside Mili (Rs 40 lakh).

The movie later showed some legs at the weekend and managed to match the collections with its rival release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, on the weekday. The Janhvi Kapoor movie raked over Rs 4.75 crore in its first weekend and added another Rs 1.70 crore on the weekday, taking its seven-day total to Rs 6.45 crore net at the Indian box office.

Ulajh set to surpass Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, eyeing Rs 10-12 crore finish

Advertisement

Though both movies are set for a disastrous end, Ulajh will likely surpass the Ajay Devgn starrer by the end of its theatrical run. While Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, remained a no-show on weekdays, Ulajh maintained some grip. Since there is no major release this weekend, both Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum will be free-run until August 15.

As of now, Ulajh is expected to end its theatrical run under Rs 12 crore.

The day wise Net India collections of Ulajh are as under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.15 crore 2 Rs 1.65 crore 3 Rs 1.95 crore 4 Rs 50 lakh 5 Rs 50 lakh 6 Rs 35 lakh 7 Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 6.45 crore in 7 days in India

Watch Ulajh Trailer

About Ulajh

Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who comes from a family of patriots. She has been appointed as Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Most of her colleagues despise her for easily obtaining a position as high as DHC, very likely because of her wealthy family history.

Advertisement

After about three months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin-starred chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally until something happens that makes her personal life professional and her professional life personal.

How will Suhana get herself out of the mess? How is it linked to her work and a matter of national security? Watch Ulajh to find out.

Ulajh in theaters

Ulajh plays at a theater near you. Have you watched the movie yet?

ALSO READ: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha First Week Box Office Collection: The Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer earns Rs 7.15 crore