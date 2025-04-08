US Box Office: A Working Man, Chosen Last Supper 2, and others hold strong as Minecraft dominates weekend chart

The US box office roared back to life this weekend, with its total haul peaking at USD 205 million—a staggering 131 percent increase compared to the same frame last year. Leading the charge was A Minecraft Movie, which debuted to a jaw-dropping USD 163 million, easily occupying the top spot.

Based on the best-selling video game by Mojang Studios, the offering features Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and more in a fantasy cubic realm where they must undertake perilous missions to save the world while also looking for the portal that would take them back to the real one.

With its comedic charm and family-friendly appeal, the movie is tracking well for a USD 1 billion global haul by the end of its theatrical run.

A Working Man, starring Jason Statham as an ex-Royal Marine now making a living as a construction worker, emerged as the second-highest grossing grosser of the April 4–6 weekend. Statham’s character finds himself fighting Russian traffickers after the teenage daughter of his boss gets abducted. The Amazon MGM offering earned an impressive USD 7.2 million in its second three-day holiday window.

Faith-based drama The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 continued to draw its loyal fanbase to theaters, landing in third with a USD 6.7 million gross. The crowd-funded series’ theatrical chapters have proven successful at the box office, and this installment depicting Jesus’ final meal is no exception. Jonathan Roumie returns in the lead role.

Disney’s live-action Snow White is wailing at No. 4 with USD 6 million gross in its third weekend. Rachel Zegler stars in the live-action endeavor as the titular princess alongside Gal Gadot as her evil stepmother. The movie, made on a USD 250 million budget minus the marketing costs, will not even touch the USD 200 million mark domestically, per industry experts. It’s well on its way to registering itself among the least popular Mouse House ventures of all time.

Rounding out the top five is horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, which brought in USD 4.5 million. Starring Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, Peyton Jackson, and more, the title follows a family who spot a strange woman dressed in all black sitting in their backyard. While all appears well initially, mysterious accidents soon start occurring.

To conclude, with such a diverse and thriving slate, the spring movie season is off to an electrifying start.

