Box Office: Amid A Minecraft Movie's blockbuster run, upcoming video game adaptations include Super Mario Bros 2, Sonic 4 and more

With A Minecraft Movie performing spectacularly at the global box office, delivering a USD 313 million worldwide debut, Hollywood is looking to make the most of what appears to have emerged as a golden formula recently: big-screen adaptations of beloved video games. The genre, once dismissed as risky, is now a sure-shot crowd-puller, and studios have lined up major releases well into 2027 to capitalize on the momentum. Have a look at it below!

Upcoming Video Game Movies Set to Ride Minecraft’s Box Office Wave Through 2027

Mortal Kombat 2:

Kicking things off later this year is Mortal Kombat 2, slated for an October 24, 2025 release. The direct sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, the martial arts fantasy title will bring back fan-favorite characters and introduce new ones including Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. Directed once again by Simon McQuoid, the film wrapped production earlier this year after multiple delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2:

Arriving just weeks later on December 5, 2025, is Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which will look to scare up big numbers for Universal. Following the surprise box office success of its 2023 predecessor, this sequel promises to be more eerie and menacing. Directed by Emma Tammi and based on the second installment of Scott Cawthon’s cult-hit game series, the installment wrapped filming in February 2025 and is poised to be another holiday season hit.

Super Mario Bros. 2:

Looking ahead, April 3, 2026, will see the return of gaming’s most adored plumber in Super Mario Bros. 2. With the first animated film grossing USD 1.3 billion worldwide, expectations are sky-high for the sequel. While plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect another colourful and nostalgia-filled walk through the Mushroom Kingdom.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4:

Sega’s blue speedster Sonic will race into theaters for the fourth time on March 19, 2027, continuing the fan-favorite live-action/CGI hybrid franchise that kicked off in 2020.

The Legend of Zelda:

And perhaps the most anticipated of all, March 26, 2027, brings The Legend of Zelda to the big screen for the first time. Plot and casting details aren’t known yet, but the live-action adaptation of Nintendo’s legendary fantasy adventure franchise has already generated significant buzz.

