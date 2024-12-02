Who is the eighth member of BTS? RM finally answers the most asked question

Who is the eighth member of BTS? The question has been asked several times. Although there have been many candidates to fill the position, we finally have an answer. RM, the leader of the group, revealed the mystery behind the speculation.

The phrase ‘BTS is 7’ resonates deeply with fans, symbolizing unity and the irreplaceable bond between the members. Yet, over the years, ARMYs have humorously speculated about an ‘eighth member,’ giving rise to playful theories and inside jokes within the fandom. Some fans attribute the extra member to funny gaps BTS leaves in photos, seemingly inviting someone to stand with them.

The mystery recently took a heartwarming turn when BTS leader RM officially addressed the concept of the eighth member. Through the 2022 BTS Fan Kit, RM penned a touching message to fans. While his words reflected gratitude for the strength ARMYs provide and the comfort they find in his music, it was his introductory statement that stole the show.

“To ARMYs, the eighth member of BTS, thank you so much,” RM wrote, confirming what many fans had already felt BTS’s ‘eighth member’ has always been ARMYs themselves.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan, and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin and J-Hope is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

