BTS’ V’s pet dog Yeontan passes away; singer commemorates with old videos, pens heart-breaking letter to ARMYs

BTS' V has shared a tragic news that has broken the hearts of many fans. His beloved Pomeranian Yeontan, adorably called Tannie, has passed away. The singer himself announced the heartbreaking news on his Instagram profile, penning a letter to ARMYs. He also shared some old videos to commemorate the demise of his pet dog.

On December 2, in a devastating turn of events, Yeontan, V's pet dog kept his last breath, Taking to his Instagram, the BTS member penned, "Actually, the reason I’m writing this post today is that recently, Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars. I thought a lot about how to tell you this, but I felt it was right to share this news with ARMY, who have shown so much love for Yeontan."

He added, "I would be grateful if you could remember Yeontan and wish for his happiness even in the stars." The Winter Ahead singer also shared two old videos of him playing with Yeontan, remembering him through the bygone sweet moments. The news has broken fans' hearts, as Yeontan made many appearances in V's live, and eventually, fans also formed an unsaid bond with him.

Our deepest condolences to V and his parents, as Tannie was a part of their family!

Fans are also expressing their deepest heartbreaks. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), ARMYs thanked Yeontan for helping V heal through his difficult times. Many are reminiscing on the moments he made appearances with the BTS member. It came as a shock to fans who witnessed him growing up over the years in front of their eyes.

Yeontan was first introduced on December 4, 2017, through Jin's birthday live. Apart from V, he also formed a close bond with the other BTS members as he used to live with them in the dorm for a few years. Due to his busy schedule, the singer was unable to take care of him for a while, when he moved in with his parents. In 2023, V took him in again in his Seoul apartment, further strengthening their bond. Yeontan was also known to be friends with Jungkook's pet dog Bam.

