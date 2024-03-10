BTS and LINE FRIENDS' BT21 social media account hacked; company issues notice

BTS and LINE FRIENDS' collaborative project BT21 was launched in December 2017. The social media account of BT21 was hacked on March 10. All BTS members are currently serving in the military. Jin is expected to finish his service soon. The group had made their debut in 2013 and have become global stars with their amazing music and performances. Here are the details of the recent BT21 hacking incident.

BTS' BT21 social media account hacked; company issues statement

On March 10, LINE FRIENDS announced BTS' BT21 social media account was hacked. They warned fans that the posts made on March 10 at 5 am KST regarding the NFT were not issued by the company. They requested fans to not click, share or make any purchases and that they are looking into the issue.

BTS' recent activites

All BTS members are currently serving in the military. In December 2023, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also initiated their mandatory military enlistment. Jin is expected to be discharged sometime in 2024. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

J-Hope will release his first solo documentary HOPE ON THE STREET. J-Hope will also be dropping a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. It will contain a total of six tracks and will be released on March 29 alongside the docuseries. HOPE ON THE STREET is set to release on March 28 and will be streaming on Prime Videos for the global audience.

V is scheduled to release his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track will be in all-English and will discuss the lonliness of love.

