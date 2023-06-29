BTS beats Michael Jackson, Beyonce to have most loyal fans in the world as per survey

BTS has the most loyal fans in the entire world, according to a survey conducted by Upgraded Points. The survey included renowned artists from all over the world and BTS fans took their loyalty to the next level.

Most Loyal Fanbase- BTS ARMY

BTS ranks No. 1 with the most loyal fans in the world leaving behind Michael Jackson, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Queen, Lana D Rey, Beyoncé, Eminem, and Harry Styles respectively. The survey was conducted to see how many fans are willing to see their favorite artists perform live. 3000 fans were surveyed and BTS fans showed their loyalty and unimaginable love for the septet. BTS Fans scored 88.4 points out of possible 100 points when it came to loyalty. It was also observed that BTS fans are ready to follow the group from city to city (62.5%) compare to only 32.2% majority fandoms. How far will ARMYs go to see BTS? There's no question to this one as the survey revealed that ARMYs are willing to travel 2040 miles (approximately 3284 kilometers). Although the survey is conducted with a sample of 3000 Americans, BTS has witnessed a massive in-person crowd of over 3 million.

BTS World Tours

BTS has successfully sold out the largest stadiums in the world for their LOVE YOURSELF: Speak Yourself tour. More than 2 million people attend the concerts traveling from all over the world to see BTS perform live. This tour landed rank 3 on Billboard's 2019 Year End Top 40 Tours chart worldwide. BTS sold out Permission to Dance on Stage witnessed over 4 million people attending the tour in 2022.

BTS held a free concert in Busan, 'BTS in BUSAN' for their beloved fans and to promote BUSAN EXPO 2030 over 50,000 fans attended the show in person and 49 million fans viewers enjoyed it online. This is not it, an estimate of 400k attendees was recorded for BTS FESTA 2023 in Yeouido, Seoul out of which 120,000 were foreigners which makes up to 28.5 percent of the attendees.

