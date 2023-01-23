BTS’ Busan concert behind-the-scenes highlights: Septet promises 20 more years to ARMY

On January 23, BIGHIT MUSIC released the behind-the-scenes video for BTS’ Busan concert and seeing them working so hard for ARMYs got us emotional! The video began with them going through Run BTS choreography, which had been the best highlight of the concert itself. As they go through the hard choreography, one could see that even after so many years, they maintain the dedication to their craft with the time and patience they take to perfect every aspect of their performance. The choreography session:

From Run BTS to Butter to Zero O’Clock and Mic Drop, they practiced everything and laughed at their mistakes or just enjoyed their time together. One could see just how talented they are as they work hard to give a flawless performance to their fans. As they reached the venue and did their run throughs, one could also see why J-Hope is called the dance leader- he keeps his eye on everyone and makes sure nobody is out of line. SUGA’s comment: One can see that they were to see ARMY one last time as a group before they went on their break and tried even harder to give them a great experience. They teared up hearing ARMYs sing their songs, do special things for them and singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jimin who celebrated his birthday a few days prior to the concert. During the individual comment time, each member expressed how much they missed performing for them and how much they love ARMYs. SUGA said that he wants to be there for them for another 20 or 30 years- implying they are going to be around for a long time. Jin’s solo and Jungkook’s ending comment: The video also showed Jin talking about his solo debut, which was a surprise for ARMYs at the time. Once the concert was over, the members talked about how they were sad that it was a one day concert and Jungkook specifically said that it felt like they were doing something halfway and stopping- it felt incomplete to him, which made him sad. J-Hope said that as long as ARMYs loved their performance, he would consider it a job well done. They had many worries as some things that they had planned out could not follow through due to security reasons but seeing their fans dancing and singing along made all those worries melt away!