BTS' Jimin and Troye Sivan collab on the cards? Australian singer is 'down' to work with K-pop idol

BTS' Jimin and Troye Sivan might be the next unexpected international collaboration. During a recent interview, the Australian singer expressed his will to work with the BTS member. Jimin is currently fulfilling his military service. Here is what Troye Sivan had to say about collaborating with BTS' Jimin.

Troye Sivan attended the Magnum Cannes event on May 16. During an interview, the global singer was asked about his plans to collaborate with the K-pop group BTS. The singer was quick to express his willingness to work with the talented group and said, "Jimin collab? I’m down. Whenever. Now? Let’s go." This is a piece of good news for fans of BTS and Troye Sivan as the international artists are likely to team up in the near future and surprise us with great music.

In the past, Jimin has also named Teoye Sivan as one of the artists he woul want to collaborate with in the future. Moreover, Troye Sivan has also mentioned Jimin and Jungkook to be singers he would want to work with.

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

J-Hope released his first solo documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET. J-Hope also dropped a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 on March 29 alongside the docuseries. HOPE ON THE STREET is streaming on Prime Videos for a global audience. SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie was released in the theatres on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million revenue.

The drama Begins Youth which is based on the BTS universe premiered on April 30. The project has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans.