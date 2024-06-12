BTS' FESTA through the years: From 2014's fan song So 4 More to 2024's Never Let Go, Jin's hug event and more

BTS is gearing up to celebrate their 11th anniversary this year on June 13, 2023. Although only member Jin has returned from his military service just today, on June 12, fans are elated that at least one member is present for the celebration, unlike last year when all the members were enlisted. Despite the absence of members, the celebration went ahead with full enthusiasm as BTS released pre-recorded content.

For those unfamiliar, BTS’ FESTA is an annual event organized by BTS to celebrate their debut anniversary with ARMY. This heartwarming and fun occasion typically includes releasing new pictures, humorous profiles, video content, special songs, radio programs, and more. The festivities span over a duration of 8-18 days, commencing from either March 31, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th of June; but how has the celebration been from 2014 to now 2024? Let’s have a look.

2014: First ever FESTA

BTS marked their first BTS FESTA, an annual celebration of their debut anniversary on June 13, 2014, with a plethora of special treats for ARMY over two weeks, culminating in a concert. Among the highlights were the release of the fan-favorite song So 4 More, a delightful dance practice video for Adult Child, and a heartwarming BTS Kkul FM 06.13 broadcast featuring all seven members.

SUGA took on the role of host for this segment, reminiscent of the talk-show-style segment revived in 2023 before the AGUST D World Tour. Adding to the festivities, a magazine named Bang Talk was unveiled, filled to the brim with charming photographs, member drawings, candid behind-the-scenes snapshots, and heartfelt letters addressed to ARMY.

Advertisement

2015: Their second anniversary

In 2014, FESTA buzzed with anticipation for the future as BTS dreamt of a lasting career. The following year, their confidence in crafting music that resonated with youth grew. The event kicked off with the studio version of Hug Me by V & J-Hope.

Fans were treated to the release of We are Bulletproof pt. 1, a beloved track cherished by ARMY. The festivities continued with exclusive fan-centric content, including family portraits and captivating choreographies. Adding to the excitement, another episode of Kkul FM was released, featuring the group's discussions about their dream concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium. For ARMYs already aware of their future achievements, witnessing these moments would surely evoke nostalgia.

2016: Third year together for FESTA

In 2016, BTS hit global stardom, making it an important year for the group. Their FESTA that year was iconic, featuring fan favorites like family portraits and dynamic dance choreography segments. It all began with I Know by RM and Jungkook. Fans also enjoyed the popular Eat Jin live segment and special events like Happy BTS Day live. The Kkul FM broadcast delved into the group's journey, discussing hit songs like Fire and Dope, as well as their successful concerts. It was a celebration of BTS' skyrocketing success on the world stage.

Advertisement

2017: Their fourth anniversary

On their fourth birthday, BTS treated fans to some memorable gifts. They released dance practice videos for Not Today, shot on a basketball court, and Like Part 2, filmed in their dance studio. Another heartwarming broadcast of Kkul FM 06.13 brought fans closer to the group. Additionally, BTS delighted fans with special covers of songs like So Far Away featuring Agust D, Jin, and Jungkook.

Adding to the excitement, RM and V gifted fans with 4 O’Clock. The release of BTS RESUME & Birthday Drawings as part of What About Me? gave fans a peek into each member's personality, making it a truly special celebration. They also hosted a house party livestream (FIESTA) on V LIVE, featuring adorable performances of their past songs and a medley of their hits. The event resembled their Musters in its festive atmosphere.

2018: BTS’ fifth birthday celebration

In 2017, BTS made their debut in the American music awards and performances, but it was in 2018 that they truly became a force to be reckoned with. The year kicked off with the rap line, comprising RM, SUGA, and J-Hope, dropping the mega-hit Ddaeng. The song quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to its infectious beat, impressive rap, and overall fire vibe.

Advertisement

They also established a tradition by releasing the pre-recorded dinner party for BTS Festa 2018. Remixes of Fake Love and Spring Day. Moreover, fans were treated to the BTS Happiness List and the 2018 BTS PROM PARTY Unit Stages, making it a year to remember for ARMYs.

2019: Sixth FESTA

Continuing the tradition of previous BTS FESTAs, the group unveiled new videos and photographs, including an Anpanman stage cam from New York and a heartfelt video where the members reminisced about the past year. Additionally, Jin treated fans to a special song titled Tonight on SoundCloud, which later made its way to streaming platforms in 2023.

Once more, 2019 proved to be a significant year for BTS. The pre-recorded dinner party served as a platform for the group members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to reflect on the various content they had released throughout the year and express their gratitude for one another.

2020: Year of pandemic and Seventh FESTA

In 2020, the number 7 held even greater significance for BTS, particularly as they faced the unfortunate cancellation of their Map of the Soul: 7 World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this setback, BTS made their BTS FESTA 2020 memorable with heartwarming family portraits. Dressed in pink satin clothes and suits, the portraits served as a sweet gift for fans during challenging times. On the first day of FESTA, they also released a drawing of a room filled with the group members' favorite things, offering fans a glimpse into their personal preferences.

Advertisement

Jungkook gifted fans with yet another track, Still With You. The group celebrated the occasion by preparing a meal together, adding a personal touch to the celebration. Additionally, they released the Answer: BTS 3 Units Videos, where the group was divided into three units, discussing various topics. One of the standout highlights of the FESTA was the track We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal, which poignantly captured BTS' remarkable journey over the past seven years.

2021: BTS’ eighth birthday

In 2021, BTS combined their FESTA activities with the SOWOOZOO Muster online concerts, concluding their fun birthday week celebrations. They kicked off the festivities by releasing a concert clip of Mikrokosmos before unveiling the Muster theme. Throughout the event, they delighted fans by singing a medley of ARMY favorites during the BTS Room Live session, ensuring their fans' happiness remained a priority. Additionally, RM touched hearts with the release of his heartfelt song, Bicycle.

In a pre-recorded video segment, the group reminisced about memorable objects from their past, with Jimin surprising everyone by producing an amusement park ticket from 2013, just before their debut. Adding a fun twist, the group took an examination about themselves but openly admitted to cheating. It was a playful and nostalgic moment for both the members and their fans.

Advertisement

2022: Ninth anniversary and military enlistments

The 2022 BTS FESTA undoubtedly stirred deep emotions among fans, both seasoned and new. The event was marked by unforgettable surprises, including a stirring guest appearance by Anderson .Paak during their live performance and the release of the touching anthology album Proof. Moreover, Jungkook gifted fans with Song for ARMY: My You.

However, the highlight of the birthday activities took on an emotional tone during a heartfelt dinner party. It was here that the group announced plans for future solo activities, signaling a new chapter in their journey that left fans feeling both proud and sentimental.

2023: BTS’ 10th anniversary, the year without them

In a symbolic gesture, all of BTS' social media handles turned purple for the 2023 FESTA, setting a vibrant tone for the celebrations. Fans were treated to a delightful array of content, beginning with the release of pictures featuring all seven members on the first day.

The excitement continued with BANGBANGCON, a free streaming event showcasing iconic BTS concerts, including BTS 5th Muster: Magic Shop In Seoul, BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, and MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E. Adding to the festivities, BTS unveiled Take Two, while SUGA collaborated with Jin to release Suchwita. The celebration was further enhanced with the release of sketches, photos, and new videos, ensuring that fans were thoroughly entertained even if BTS wasn’t here with them.

2024: Ongoing 11th anniversary

The 11th-anniversary festivities for BTS are in full swing, with captivating pictures already circulating and the words APOBANGPO adorning the HYBE building, adding to the excitement. Jungkook delighted fans with the release of a fan song titled Never Let Go, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

Additionally, the group held BANGBANGCON, the special event featuring three iconic BTS concerts: BTS Live Trilogy Episode II: The Red Bullet, BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour [The Final], and BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final]. This FESTA holds special significance as BTS' Jin returns from military service today, June 12, KST. To mark this momentous occasion, Jin will host a special meet and greet event with fans, featuring live sessions and heartfelt hugs.

ALSO READ: BTS plasters HYBE building with APOBANGPO phrase for 11th debut anniversary ahead of Jin's military discharge; fans react