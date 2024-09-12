Throwback Thursday: A look at Crash Landing on You couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's dreamy wedding outfits

If there’s one thing K-drama fans live for, it’s when the reel turns into reality. And when internet’s favorite couple from Crash Landing On You, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin, decided to bring their love story to life on March 31st 2022, fans couldn’t help but lose their minds and heart. Let’s take a small trip into the past and experience once more the fashionable wonder of their grand day when the wedding outfits worked wonders on our souls that no K-drama could match.

On her wedding day, Son Ye-Jin looked like a true princess. Her outfits left the fans speechless, as she donned not just one but two stunning outfits. The first one was a fairytale-like white dress, which made her look magical. This dress also sported a square neck that made her appear classic and formal. But the real magic came from layers of lace and tulle that made the dress look soft, romantic and dreamy. With delicate floral embroidery and fitted bodice that flared into an A-line silhouette, the gown was nothing short of other-worldly.

For the second dress, she turned it up a notch. Her second gown was as dreamy as the first. A stunning white gown made up the second dress for her; it had a bodice enhanced with a corset while its sleeves were see-through and fell off the shoulders thereby making her look classy. The fitted bodice flowed effortlessly into layers of tulle, making her look like the ultimate fairy.

Son Ye-Jin chose to keep things simple and classy. She skipped the jewelry for both looks, letting her dresses be the star of the show. Her make-up was minimal, highlighting her natural beauty, and her happiest accessory was her glowing smile clearly showing the joy of her big day.

While Son-Ye Jin stunned in two breathtaking gowns, Hyun Bin brought his A-game to their wedding day with two sharp tuxedos that left everyone swooning.

For his first look, Hyun Bin kept it sleek and classic in an all white ensemble. He wore a crisp white shirt, white blazer, white pants and finished his look with black oxfords. The combination of all-white gave him a clean, fresh look that perfectly complemented Son Ye-Jin's dreamy gown.

Then came his second look, He sported a different look by wearing white jacket complemented with black trousers, complemented by a bow tie, as well as a pocket square that brought in just a hint of elegance into the ensemble. With his charming smile and chic fashion sense on board, Hyun Bin looked every bit of a leading man.

The two seemed to fit very well with each other and both were dressed according to their personalities on their wedding day with smiles on their faces and the magnanimity of love. Now, excuse us while we rewatch our Crash Landing on You for about the one hundredth time.

