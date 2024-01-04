TXT returns to Billboard 200 chart as The Name Chapter: FREEFALL rings up 60th week for quintet; details

TXT's remarkable return to the Billboard 200 is making waves nearly three months after the album's debut. Their achievement of spending 60 weeks on the chart with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL marks a historic feat, placing Tomorrow X Together as the second K-pop group to attain this milestone after BTS.

TXT's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL continues to make impressive strides, re-entering Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart at No.150 on January 3 local time, marking its eighth non-consecutive week on the esteemed chart. This achievement adds to TXT's monumental feat, as they now tally a cumulative 60 weeks on the prestigious Billboard 200 across their albums, securing their position as the second K-pop band to reach this milestone, following in the footsteps of BTS.

The album's resilience extends beyond the Top 200 Albums chart, with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL holding firm at No. 5 on Billboard's World Albums chart. Additionally, in its 11th week across various charts, the album showcased a noteworthy ascent, reclaiming the No. 15 spot on the Top Current Album Sales chart and ascending to No. 20 on the Top Album Sales chart. This consistent climb speaks volumes about the album's enduring popularity and the group's unwavering influence within the global music landscape.

TXT's presence and impact on the Billboard charts underscore their burgeoning significance in the industry, further solidifying their place among the elite in K-pop. As The Name Chapter: FREEFALL continues to captivate audiences and climb the charts, TXT's trajectory signifies their remarkable journey and highlights their consistent resonance with a dedicated fanbase.

This remarkable re-entry and sustained success on various Billboard charts not only reflect TXT's musical prowess but also exemplify their growing influence and unwavering connection with fans worldwide, setting a promising tone for their future endeavors within the dynamic realm of K-pop.

Tomorrow X Together's latest activities

TXT's Beomgyu launched his official personal Instagram account earlier, debuting on January 3 with a cozy winter snapshot, marking his entry as the third member of TXT to join the platform after Yeonjun and Soobin. In his inaugural post, the singer posed amidst snow-covered scenery, sporting a snug winter outfit with headphones, playfully captioning, "Hello, this is Beomgyu. (It's really Beomgyu)." He extended New Year greetings, requesting support and encouragement from fans, quickly amassing 349K followers within an hour of the account's launch.

However, an unintended mishap occurred during Huening Kai's recent surprise live session on Weverse. As Huening Kai interacted with fans, he inadvertently displayed Beomgyu's phone number to approximately thirty thousand viewers. While chatting excitedly with Beomgyu over the phone, Huening Kai accidentally revealed his phone screen, exposing Beomgyu's number for a few moments. Despite Huening Kai's momentary shock and silence, Beomgyu took it in stride, casually mentioning he'd swiftly change his number.

