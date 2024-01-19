BTS' Jungkook's brother unveils exclusive photo from his military graduation ceremony; fans react

BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, recently marked a significant milestone as he graduated from his military training, and his fierce demeanor in the exclusive graduation picture shared by his brother on Instagram has captivated fans worldwide. The graduation ceremony, held on January 17, showcased Jungkook's transformation as a military trainee.

BTS’ Jungkook looks fierce as ever in his picture from his military graduation

The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook, exudes a sense of fierceness and pride in his recently unveiled military graduation picture, a moment exclusively shared by his brother on Instagram. The snapshot captures Jungkook at a significant juncture, having successfully completed his military training and graduating on January 17.

In the image, Jungkook radiates confidence and determination, showcasing a new side of him. Dressed in his military uniform, he exudes a sense of accomplishment, underlining his commitment to fulfilling his mandatory military service duties. The military graduation holds particular significance for South Korean men, marking the completion of a crucial phase in their service to the country.

The exclusivity of the reveal through Jungkook's brother adds a personal touch to the moment, allowing fans a glimpse into this significant milestone in the BTS member's life. The image not only captures Jungkook's fierce demeanor but also reflects the discipline and dedication that military training instills.

BTS members’ military journeys until now

On January 17, a significant moment unfolded in BTS' narrative as both Jimin and Jungkook completed their basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, officially commencing their military service on January 18.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RM and V wrapped up their recruit training at the Nonsan Training Center, achieving elite graduate status, a distinction acknowledged during a military ceremony on January 16. With Jin's military service set to conclude in June and J-Hope's return scheduled for October 2024, the group navigates this transitional phase. Notably, SUGA fulfills his service as a social worker. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

BTS envisions a full return to group activities in 2025, signaling a period of evolution and change for the globally acclaimed septet. As each member undergoes their military service, fans eagerly anticipate their eventual reunion and the next chapter in BTS' illustrious journey.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat