BTS' label updates on cases against Sojang YouTube channel, denies sajaegi claims and any link to cult organization

BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC has shared an update on legal proceedings against the malicious YouTube channel Sojang. The company revealed the defamation and obstruction of business cases against the channel have been reopened. At the same time, they also updated on their lawsuits against Body & Brain and Global Cyber University.

On June 28, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC issued an official statement regarding the legal proceedings against a bunch of organizations accused of defamation, obstruction of business, unauthorized use of rights, and more.

The agency stated that ‘we have collected evidence on those who participated in the organized rumor-mongering efforts and included them on the complaints’. As the company cited their swift legal actions against violating the group’s rights and malicious comments they have provided details against all the cases.

BIGHIT MUSIC clarified that the agency and BTS have no connection with Body & Brain (formerly known as Dahn Yoga). This brain education organization (also referred to as an alleged cult by many) was discovered violating the K-pop group’s intellectual property rights.

The band’s agency revealed that they promptly demanded the removal of the content in question and received a commitment that will prevent further such occurrences. BIGHIT vowed to take decisive legal actions should similar issues arise in the future.

On this day, they also shared that in February, they filed a cease and desist request against Global Cyber University’s unauthorized use of BTS’ intellectual property rights.

In both cases, the agency refuted any rumors that claimed the group’s music’s association with these two organizations, allegedly part of the Dahn World cult.

BTS' label BIGHTI MUSIC denies sajaegi accusations and updates on lawsuits against malicious YouTube channel Sojang

BIGHIT MUSIC further denied sajaegi accusations, which arose from BTS' alleged chart manipulation in 2017.

On this day, the label stated that they are also taking swift legal action against YouTuber Sojang, who is accused of defaming BTS.

They revealed that in 2022, the investigative agency suspended the investigation of BIGHIT MUSIC’s litigation against malicious YouTube channel Sojang’s defamation and obstruction of business cases.

However, with the company’s persistence, the criminal case has been reopened and is currently being investigated. An additional civil suit which the label filed in 2024 to seek damages for slander and other illegal acts of Sojang will go to trial soon.

