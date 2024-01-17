BTS: Military app The Camp admits to infringement of rights and removes BTS Space after HYBE's warning

BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Earlier, BTS members were excluded from the Star Soldier list on The Camp app which lets people in the military interact with others. On January 9, BIGHIT MUSIC had released a statement warning The Camp for violating their artists' publicity rights. The app acknowledged the claims and excluded BTS. Here is what they had to say.

BTS Spaces removed from the military app, The Camp

On January 16, The Camp admitted their violation of publicity rights and stated that because of issues with the management of their camps, they realized that they inadvertently infringed upon the rights of a particular company. They furthered that corrective measures have been taken. They added that in response to a request from BIGHIT MUSIC, they will suspend the operation of all camps associated with their artists. Also, camps created under the names of their artists' names by users will be suspended on March 9. The app continued and declared that they would take legal responsibility if they utilised the names of BIGHIT MUSIC's artists without permission in the future.

HYBE's complaint against The Camp

Earlier in January, BIGHIT MUSIC had released a statement regarding the unfair usage of BTS members' names and portraits by The Camp. They stated that in December, they had sent proof that The Camp used BTS' portraits and names without permission, violating publicity rights. They added that they will strengthen monitoring and take strict measures regarding actions that infringe on publicity rights, for which the company and the artist have invested significant capital effort. It had earlier come to light that The Camp had been operating communities for BTS members without proper permissions.

As a response to this warning, The Camp decided to exclude BIGHIT MUSIC's artists from their app.

