BTS, NewJeans, BLACKPINK in top names for July singer Brand Reputation Rankings; Full list inside

Lim Young Woong, BTS, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, and more reached the top of the Brand Reputation Rankings for Singers in July. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed Singers' big data from June 22 to July 22. The factors like consumer participation, media, communication, and community determined the Brand Reputation Rankings for Singers. Brand Reputation Index Values are recognized based on the above factors extracted through the big data of singers' brands. Negative and positive ratios and reputation algorithm analysis are observed through this process.

Top 5 Brand Reputation Rankings for Singers (July 2023)

Renowned trot singer Lim Young Woong ranked No.1 with over 7,918,727 brand reputation index value. Lim Young Woong's index value decreased by 20.6% since June which was 9,976,043. K-pop phenomenon BTS secured the rank No. 2 with over 7,131,169 brand reputation index value, the septets ranking fell by 38.81% compared to June which was 11,654,085. On rank No. 3 we see girl group NewJeans with over 6,077,769 brand reputation index value seeing an impressive increase in the index value from June. The girl group rose by 20.07% since June, with a 5,062,002 brand reputation index value last month.

BLACKPINK took the fourth spot with over 4,773,422 brand reputation index value. BLACKPINK is observed to have a slight decrease of about 0.09% in the index value since June which marked a 4,777,910 index value. K-pop girl group IVE took the 5th spot with a 3,730,668 brand reputation index value which has decreased by 12.08% since June. The group marked 4,243,361 index values for June.

K-pop Singers in Top 30 of Brand Reputation Rankings for July

Apart from Lim Young Woong, BTS, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, and IVE in the Top 5 singers who made it to the Top 30 Brand Reputation Rankings for Singers in July are: PSY, LE SSERAFIM, Lee Chan Won, SEVENTEEN, IU, Kim Ho Joong, (G)I-DLE, Young Tak, EXO, Kang Daniel, aespa, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Girls’ Generation, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Song Ga In, Lee Young Ji, Jang Min Ho, OH MY GIRL, TWICE, Choi Ye Na, Kim Hee Jae, NCT, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and Sung Si Kyung respectively.

