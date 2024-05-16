EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu opens up on Madgaon Express 2; says he will begin working on THIS condition

Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut in March 20203 with the critically and commercially successful comedy film Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu Sharma in the lead. Since the film received immense love from the audience, a sequel is already being awaited.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kunal Kemmu revealed that he's brainstorming about the sequel but will touch it only when he has something funnier to equally funny to tell.

Kunal Kemmu on Madgaon Express 2

Talking about his plans for Madgaon Express 2, Kunal Kemmu shared that even he feels he has to start writing for it. However, it'll be worth doing only when the story is better or at least as funny as the first one. He explained that no one expects anything from the first film, but when it becomes successful, next time, you have to meet the expectations.

"Because, see, with the first one, there is no expectation, and so goes the case, like I said, Andaz Apna Apna. Andaz Apna Apna, if you know, was a Flop, but when you go in with no expectations, then it's a pleasant surprise, but now you have expectations," he said while adding that this time he needs to deliver a script that is better than the first and when he gets the right idea, he will start working on it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if he has started thinking about Madgaon Express 2, he said, "I have" while adding that he's also working on other projects that are also in fun space.

Kunal Kemmu's work front

Talking about his upcoming films as an actor, Kunal Kemmu shared that he is gearing up for the release of an upcoming web series produced by Raj & DK and directed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, the series will be released this year on Amazon Prime Video. Kunal was talking about the series titled Gulkanda Tales.

He also added that he has discussed a couple of projects but hasn't signed any of them yet. "That still remains to be seen," he mentioned.

When asked about what's happening with the next part of the Golmaal series and Go Goa Gone 2, he said that people are waiting for the next parts, but he hasn't heard of anything officially.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu on Ranbir Kapoor’s praise for Madgaon Express; ‘That gives you a lot of confidence’