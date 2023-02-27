10 BTS Choreographers Behind Their Greatest Hits

BTS is lauded for their flawless visuals, energetic choreography and emotive vocals. While the Bangtan Boys have never failed to woo people with their exquisitely intricate dance moves, not many people know whose brainchild those dances are. These delightful dances are the creative courtesy of BTS’ choreographers, some of the biggest names in the world of K-pop. For starters, BTS’ Performance Director Song Sung Deuk has been with the septet from the get go. He is the brain behind BTS hits like ‘Fake Love’ and ‘DNA’. Keone Madrid is another phenomenal dancer who has choreographed the dances of BTS’ ‘DNA’ and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’.

Below is a list of 10 choreographers behind BTS’ viral dance moves 1 | Son Sung Deuk

Son Sung Deuk is a remarkable choreographer who has come up with some of BTS’ most viral dances. BTS’ hit ‘Spring Day’ is one of his finest creative efforts and according to him, one of his fastest ones. Often referred to as BTS’ eight-member, Son Sung Deuk once ended up substituting for SUGA in one of BTS’ performances. Right before BTS was about to perform ‘No More Dream’ on an SBS special, BTS’ SUGA had to be replaced with Son Sung Deuk. The reason behind the latter was the rapper’s inevitable absence. SUGA had undergone surgery and could not perform that day. While Son Sung Deuk had tried really hard to cover his face and not make SUGA’s absence noticeable, fans were quick to notice him. He is currently BTS’ performance director and has an excellent rapport with the septet. 2 | Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid

This choreographer couple is known for their extraordinary dancing. They have been given a myriad of significant accolades acknowledging the brilliance of their dance. Keone Madrid has choreographed some of BTS’ most famous songs including ‘Dope’, ‘Not Today’ and ‘Fire’. The latter mentioned songs are often listed as ones with BTS’ hardest choreography. Besides his solo projects, he has also collaborated with other renowned choreographers for a fair few BTS songs. For starters, he co-choreographed DNA with Christopher Martin. He also teamed up with the Norwegian urban dance group Quick Style. For BTS’ ‘Fire’, the crew did not teach the group in person. Instead, they recorded a video of themselves performing the song that was later shared with the group for reference. 3 | David Lim

David Lim is the founder of GRV, one of the world’s most popular dance groups. While his contribution is relatively less as opposed to Keone Madrid or Son Sung Deuk, he has still made a significant creative contribution to the group. David Lim is a BTS choreographer who along with his group is responsible for the outstanding choreography of BTS’ ‘Boy in Love’. The song was released in 2014 as part of BTS’ album ‘Skool Luv Affair’. The song is referred to by many as one of BTS’ most underrated songs. It was loved by fans of the band for its powerful music and electrifying dance. 4 | Dylan Mayoral

Dylan Mayoral is part of Britain’s Got Talent fame dance crew Boyband. Besides Britain’s Got Talent, Dylan Mayoral has also been part of the British dance competition ‘Got to Dance’. He choreographed J-Hope’s dance in ‘Boy Meets Evil’. The song was released in 2016 as the group’s comeback trailer for their album ‘Wings’. BTS choreographer Dylan Mayoral hails from London, UK. He is one of the most famous dance trainers in the world and has been a part of the world of music for almost two decades. Besides BTS, he has worked with other popular artists including Rita Ora and Calvin Harris. The energizing dance in Martin Jensen’s ‘Solo Dance’ is one of his finest and most famous creative endeavors. 5 | Quick Style Crew

Quick Style Crew rose to fame following their performances on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Norway’s Got Talent’. The group consists of twin brothers - Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik and their friend Nasir Sirikhan. This BTS choreographer trio formed the group Quick Style Crew in the year 2006. The group has flaunted its dancing skills on numerous dance shows including the likes of ‘Shall We Dance’, ‘World of Dance’ and ‘My Dance Crew’. Quick Style choreographed BTS’ ‘Save Me’ and co-choreographed their hit ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ along with Keone Madrid. 6 | Carlo Darang

Dance and choreographer Carlo Darang was the assistant choreographer for BTS’ 2015 release ‘Dope’. He has served as the co-director for Choreo Cookies. This BTS choreographer is a personal dance instructor at Keone and Mari Madrid’s private studio named Building Block. The dance space is flooded with just the right amenities and is located at 4S Ranch, San Diego. 7 | Christopher Martin

Along with the aforementioned Carlos Darang, Christopher Martin is also part of the Choreo Cookies. He is a dance instructor at Keone Madrid’s dance space Building Block. He co-choreographed BTS’ ‘DNA’. Released on September 18, 2018, this song formed part of BTS’ album ‘Love Yourself: Her’. The song became a hit soon after its release and was praised for its extraordinary music and remarkable choreography. 8 | Markus Pe Benito

Markus Pe Benito is a talented dancer and choreographer who co-founded the creative space Synchronicity. Markus was one of the brains behind BTS’ ‘Lie’. ‘Lie’ was released in 2016 as part of BTS’ second Korean studio album ‘Wings’. The song featured Jimin’s emotive vocals and was praised for its brilliant choreography. 9 | Rie Hata

Rie Hata is the lead choreographer in the dance crew Queen of Swag. The dance crew hails from Japan. Rie Hata’s brilliant creative contribution can be seen in the impeccable choreography of BTS’ ‘Anpanman’ and ‘Airplane pt. 2’. BTS’ ‘Anpanman’ was released on May 18, 2018, as part of BTS’ album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’. ‘Airplane pt. 2’ on the other hand was released as a B track on November 7, 2018. It was released as a part of BTS’ album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’. 10 | Sienna Lalau

Sienna Lalau is a phenomenal young dancer who became an internet sensation for choreographing the hard-hitting dance in BTS’ ‘ON’. Her choreography was flaunted by the septet at New York’s Grand Central Terminal as part of a ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ special. The dancer and choreographer was seen on ‘The Tonight Show’ alongside her dance crew The Lab. The official video of BTS’ performance at the Grand Central Terminal currently has over 60 million views. The song was released in 2020 as part of BTS’ album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’. BTS’ music is loved by its legion of fans across the world. While their vocals are lauded by many, not a lot of people know whose creative effort goes behind BTS’ phenomenal choreography. The aforementioned BTS choreographers are some of the most talented and well-known names in the world of dance. Their contribution to BTS’ choreography has given their work even more recognition. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Most Popular BTS Songs in 2023; From ‘Boy in Luv’ to ‘Boy with Luv’ and more