BTS' V debuts on UK's top 15 UK’s Official Singles Chart with FRI(END)S landing at number 13

BTS’ V's latest single, FRI(END)S, has officially made waves in the United Kingdom, entering the Top 15 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart for the first time. The track, released on March 15 at 1 PM KST, marks a significant achievement for V as a solo artist.

BTS’ V debuts on UK's official singles chart top 15 with FRI(END)S

On March 22 local time, the Official Charts, often seen as the U.K. counterpart to Billboard’s U.S. charts, revealed that BTS' V’s latest digital single, FRI(END)S, had made an impressive debut at No. 13 on its Official Singles Chart. This achievement marks FRI(END)S as V’s highest-charting single on the chart to date, surpassing his previous solo debut track, Slow Dancing, from his album Layover which entered the chart at No. 24 last year.

Additionally, FRI(END)S made a significant impact on the charts by debuting at No. 1 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and securing the No. 2 spot on the Official Singles Sales chart this week.

Watch FRI(END)S here-

More about FRI(END)S

Rooted in the pop soul R&B genre, FRI(END)S delivers relatable and witty romance through lyrics entirely in English. The single artwork, revealed alongside the announcement, showcases the song title and release date against a vibrant pink background, hinting at the sweet mood of the track. Through its lyrics, the song expresses the longing to transition from a long-standing friendship to a deeper, romantic relationship.

On March 15 at 1 PM KST, when V released his highly anticipated digital single, FRI(END)S, it promptly soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide. The following day, FRI(END)S made an impressive debut on Spotify's daily Global Top Songs chart, claiming the No. 7 spot after accumulating a remarkable 4,728,233 filtered streams on its first day of release. This achievement marks V's highest ranking on the chart as a solo artist, surpassing his previous personal record set by his 2023 pre-release single, Love Me Again, which debuted at No. 10 last year.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS V's special gift box for fans at FRI(END)S party leaves them overjoyed; know what all they got