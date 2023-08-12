BTS’ V playful banter with close friend Park Bo Gum during his Instagram Live; Fans REACT

On August 11, Reply 1988 star Park Bo Gum started an Instagram Live. He spoke to his fans and had a fun time. At the same time, his close friend, BTS’ V made some cute comments like, “You've worked hard today, Mr. Bo Gum”, “Don't be too tired today and be happy, got it?” and “Let’s meet by ourselves.” Seeing this, fans loved how they interacted, since they have been friends for over 10 years. The duo is famed and have been hanging out even more since they were signed up as ambassadors for the same brand. Additionally, they also constantly support each other in all of their endeavors.

Park Bo Gum mentions BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven during fan meeting:

Recently, Park Bo Gum conducted a fan meeting and he did dance covers as well as other exciting activities. One of the things he did was talk about his favorite songs and one of them was BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook’s solo release Seven. The actor said that he got obsessed with the song as soon as it was released and it is now a permanent part of his playlist. We definitely know how that is, Jungkook created an extremely catchy song. Other artists like Eric Nam, ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jake also have Seven stuck in their heads constantly, especially the chorus hook!

BTS’ V’s achievements with solo debut album Layover:

V is scheduled to release solo debut album 'Layover' on September 8, at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). On August 11th, the title tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days was released. Likewise, following the release of Love Me Again MV on August tenth, the music video of Rainy Days was unveiled through the HYBE Labels YouTube channel, drawing attention. Rainy Days and Love Me Again appeared at No. 1 and No. 2 separately on the Overall and European iTunes Song Charts. Likewise, after the release, ‘V’, ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Love Me Again’ and ‘BTS’ positioned from first to fifth based on the popular search terms of Melon, the biggest music platform in Korea. With more music videos on its way, fans are excited to see more of his music style again!

