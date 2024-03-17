BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S to hits 10 million views mark within one day of release

BTS’ V is currently ruling the charts with his latest digital single FRI(END)S, which was released on March 15. The track has become an instant fan-favorite globally, evidenced by its impressive streams on Spotify, iTunes, and more.

Earlier, it was cited that the music video for the track has amassed over 7 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

BTS' V sails solo with FRI(END)S surpassing 10 million music video views within one day

Now, according to updates a little after 24 hours, the cinematic music video for FRI(END)S hit the 10 million views mark, proving once again why V is considered a K-pop superstar of his generation.

On this day, this latest achievement has brought V the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s Top Global Music Video charts, as FRI(END)S debuts at the position.

Additionally, the track continues to soar high as it also topped the iTunes chart on its first day of release and on March 7, debuted at no.7 on Spotify’s Daily Global Top Songs chart with an incredible 4,728,233 streams.

As V continues to break his previous records, fans rejoiced to celebrate the singer’s artistic ability.

On this special day, give a watch to the music video of FRI(END)S by V:

More about FRI(END)S by BTS' V

FRI(END)S brings out a new era for the BTS member which doesn’t step away from exploring inclusivity and difficult concepts like love. Through a cinematic lens, the music video narrates a poignant tale of human beings craving love and friendship. V unfolds the time loop of finding friendship, falling in love, heartbreaks, and back to solitude. However, each time the unavoidable death feels different.

With a time loop concept mixed with immaculate lyrics and inclusive love beyond gender, color, and race, V creates a groundbreaking music video for FRI(END)S which is nothing short of a masterpiece.

This much-anticipated comeback from V is receiving significant applause worldwide as this marks his return as a soloist after his debut solo album Layover last year and a collaborative track release with American singer UMI.

Even from his military enlistment, the BTS vocalist doesn’t take a break from treating his fans and now ARMYs look forward to what the singer has in store next for them.

