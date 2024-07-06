Lovely Runner, Something in the Rain, and more: Top 7 K-dramas that make up for a cozy watch on rainy days

1. Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, adapted from a popular web novel, is a time-slip romance drama posing the question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon stars as Im Sol, a passionate fan shattered by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok). In a twist of fate, Im Sol travels back in time to prevent his tragic fate.

Ryu Sun Jae is a sensitive yet beloved idol, becomes the focus of Im Sol's unwavering devotion. As Im Sol endeavors to rewrite destiny, both characters become entangled in time loops, unraveling an endearing love story filled with captivating chemistry that deeply resonated with fans.

Lovely Runner, a standout hit of 2024, transcends the typical time-slip romance by delving into themes of overcoming profound fears and loving someone across timelines. It not only weaves a heartwarming love story but also instills hope in its viewers.

The rain holds significant symbolism in the series, particularly for Sun Jae, who once despised rain until he met Im Sol. Their memorable first encounter, where Im Sol joyfully approached him with an umbrella, left an indelible mark on Sun Jae making him fall for her at the very first sight. Since then, he has cherished this memory, ensuring to always shield Im Sol from the rain with an umbrella. Their song Sonagi (Sudden Shower), penned by Sun Jae for Im Sol, beautifully expresses his feelings and how he fell in love with her during a sudden downpour.

2. Something in the Rain

Something in the Rain, also known as Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, tells a heart-fluttering noona romance story. Ji Ah (Son Ye Jin) is a successful career woman, but her love life is lacking fulfillment. Her current relationship feels obligatory, with her boyfriend displaying complete arrogance.

Enter Joon Hee (Jung Hae In), her best friend's younger brother whom she's known since childhood and who has grown into a charming young man. Joon Hee clearly expresses his attraction to Ji Ah, and they fall deeply in love. However, their journey is fraught with challenges, including their age difference, disapproving families, and personal issues that strain their relationship.

Something in the Rain serves up a delectable romance for all die-hard romantics. Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In's undeniable chemistry is beautiful, radiating off the screen with intensity. The love, passion, heartbreak, and tears woven into their journey make it a perfect cozy watch, especially on rainy days.

3. Goblin

The romance fantasy drama revolves around Kim Shin, a Goryeo Dynasty general cursed with immortality and entrusted with protecting certain people. His only path to freedom lies through finding the Goblin’s Bride. While the series delves into emotional moments, it also delivers fun and breathtaking scenes.

Its popularity extended to Quebec, Canada, where many K-drama enthusiasts flock to visit filming locations. The show offered a heart-wrenching romance and a celebrated bromance regarded by many as the best of its kind. Memorable lines from the series are still quoted today, and who can forget the passionate kiss scene that continues to captivate viewers? Additionally, the iconic first meeting between Goblin and his bride under the beauty of rains remains etched in fans' memories.

4. Business Proposal

Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong), a food researcher, reluctantly agrees to substitute for her heiress friend Young Seo (Seol In Ah) on a blind date with Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), the CEO of GO Foods. Tae Moo, uninterested in the date but pressured by his grandfather, initially finds Ha Ri's attempts to discourage him oddly intriguing. As fate would have it, Tae Moo turns out to be Ha Ri's boss. To appease his grandfather and navigate their complex relationship, they enter into a contractual arrangement. Along the way, however, genuine feelings begin to blossom between them.

Tae Moo, with his confident and cool personality, comes to Ha Ri's aid, saving her from embarrassment in front of her friends and her supposed crush. Meanwhile, Ha Ri uncovers Tae Moo's vulnerable side – a fear of rain linked to a traumatic event from his past, revealing he's more complex than she initially thought. Despite their numerous misadventures, the two find themselves deeply in love and healing each other along the way.

When it's pouring outside, there's nothing better than indulging in a steamy and passionate office romance. Business Proposal not only delivers on that front but also treats viewers to Young Seo's journey in finding love with Tae Moo's best friend, Cha Sung Hoo (Kim Min Kyu). Both couples ignite the screen with their scorching chemistry, offering plenty of squeal-worthy romantic moments. Business Proposal is the perfect binge-watch for lifting your spirits.

5. Woori the Virgin

Based on the popular American series Jane the Virgin, which was originally inspired by a Venezuelan telenovela, Woori the Virgin follows the journey of Oh Woo Ri (Im Soo Hyang). Woo Ri, who has steadfastly maintained her commitment to chastity before marriage, finds herself pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination during a routine medical exam.

Sung Hoon portrays Raphael, the CEO of a major corporation and the surprising father of Woo Ri's child. Meanwhile, Shin Dong Wook plays Woo Ri's boyfriend, Lee Kang Jae. This series features a spicy love triangle, quirky romance, and an engaging plot. It's short, sweet, and ideal for a cozy rainy day watch.

6. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) decides to uproot her life and move to Gongjin, a seaside town that holds special meaning for her. Eager to start anew, her initially rigid and reactive personality clashes with the easygoing charm of Hong Doo Shik (Kim Seon Ho), the town's beloved handyman.

Despite Doo Shik's affable nature, he harbors deep emotional wounds beneath his cheerful surface. Their initial friction gradually transforms as Doo Shik teaches Hye Jin a valuable lesson about embracing life's uncertainties. "The sea won't always be calm.We will be met with wind and waves, and even typhoons will come our way,” he advises, urging her to let go of control and embrace the unpredictable journey ahead.

Doo Shik helps Hye Jin realize that life doesn't come with a manual. They find comfort and healing in each other's company. Alongside the endearing lead couple and their cute interactions, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha beautifully intertwines the stories of the town's residents making for a wholesome watch.

7.Love Rain

Rain often stirs up nostalgia, evoking bittersweet memories of a long-lost first love and a yearning for what could have been. Seo Joon (Jang Geun Suk), a talented photographer with a playboy reputation, crosses paths with Jung Ha Na (YoonA). Despite their initial clashes, they find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other. Their love story, however, is intricately tied to the long-lost romance of their parents. As they navigate this complicated legacy, the drama delves into whether they are fated to sacrifice their love.

Love Rain is a touching tale of first love that weaves nostalgic threads back to the 1970s, evoking heartfelt moments from the past. The drama paints a misty-eyed picture of romance, blending love, heartbreak, and wistful longing. One memorable scene features the love-smitten male lead standing in the rain, holding an umbrella over his beloved, capturing a moment that has become iconic from the series.

