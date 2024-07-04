‘Can I say it?’: Lovely Runner's Jung Young Joo furthers dating rumors between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Lovely Runner's actress Jung Young Joo, who portrays Kim Hye Yoon's mother, shares how fans affectionately refer to her as the mother of her co-stars. She also discloses that fans frequently inquire about the romantic relationship between Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's characters. When asked, she humorously reveals her thoughts to such queries.

Lovely Runner’s Jung Young Joo talks about Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Actress Jung Young Joo, recognized for her roles in Business Proposal, Avengers Social Club, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and most recently, the hit time-slip series Lovely Runner, is set to appear on MBC's Radio Star. The interview preview has been released, and the episode is scheduled to air on July 10, 2024, featuring the seasoned star.

In the interview, Jung Young Joo shared that she often gets recognized as a mother figure to her co-stars, such as being referred to as Kim Sejeong's mother from Business Proposal and Park Gyu Young's mother from A Good Day to Be a Dog. Most recently, she has been identified as Sol's mother from her role as Kim Hye Yoon's character's mother in Lovely Runner.

In the interview, Jung Young Joo disclosed that fans often approach her with inquiries about whether Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok are dating in real life. Their captivating chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, in Lovely Runner, left a lasting impression on viewers worldwide. Even Jang Do Yeon, present here, who is also the host of Salon Drip 2, posed the same question to them when the duo appeared on the show.

Jung Young Joo's reveals that she wonders whether "Can I say it? Can Omma (mother in Korean) say it?" further fuelling the dating rumors and adoration between fans for the two co-stars.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner concluded in May with a finale that has been hailed as one of the most romantic and perfect in K-drama history. Its lingering impact is understandable, given the awe-inspiring tale of selfless love and redemption between Im Sol (brilliantly portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (wonderfully played by Byeon Woo Seok) that captivated viewers worldwide.

More than just a time travel story, Lovely Runner unfolds as a heartwarming tale of first loves. After a beloved celebrity tragically ends his life, his biggest fan is transported back to their high school years. Determined to protect him and alter his destiny, she seizes this opportunity. For Im Sol, Ryu Sun Jae is an idol beyond her grasp. Yet, to him, she is his unrequited first love. Lovely Runner weaves a fantasy romance where two souls, separated by time, ultimately find their path to each other.

