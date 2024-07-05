Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s exclusive fan meet merchandise goes viral for being hilarious; See reactions

Ever since Lovely Runner, actor Byeon Woo Seok has consistently been in the limelight, praised for his remarkable chemistry with the drama’s female lead and his heart-fluttering visuals. Recently, however, the actor unexpectedly went viral for a different reason.

Byeon Woo Seok gained widespread attention due to merchandise from his fan meeting event, SUMMER LETTER. The items curated by the Lovely Runner star for his fans sparked discussions and amusement, primarily because of their humorous nature.

Byeon Woo Seok’s merch for fans goes viral

With his newfound peak of popularity from his latest performance, Byeon Woo Seok recently launched his first Asian fan meeting tour, SUMMER LETTER. These fan meeting events typically feature exclusive merchandise for fans to collect, and Byeon Woo Seok's tour is no different. However, one item from his Seokprise merchandise line has caused a stir among netizens for its hilariously quirky design, sending many into fits of laughter.

The item in question is called “Smark Tok,” a pop socket holder designed for mobile phones. It features Byeon Woo Seok’s face printed on it, but with humorous embellishments like overly-blushed cheeks and glowing skin that blend into the background in a hilariously exaggerated manner making him look like a round egg.

Since then, fans have taken to social media to discuss this humorous design, highlighting Byeon Woo Seok's playful and lighthearted nature. They have even taken the design and photoshopped it onto various other images, further enhancing its comedic effect and generating more laughter online.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok started his career as a model after studying theater. He signed with YG KPlus and diligently attended numerous casting auditions, determined to succeed. In an interview with Hong Seok Cheon, he candidly revealed facing rejection over a hundred times before landing his first role.

Finally, in 2016, Woo Seok made his acting debut with the drama Dear My Friends. Following his role as the second lead in Record of Youth, where Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam were the main leads, he received an offer for a lead role in the movie 20th Century Girl, starring alongside Kim Yoo Jung. However, it was his portrayal of Sun Jae in Lovely Runner that garnered significant attention, showcasing the character's selfless and romantic nature alongside his co-star Kim Hye Yoon.

