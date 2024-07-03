N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub says Byeon Woo Seok contacted him for promoting new song, thanks Kim Hye Yoon for attending concert

On the July 2 KST broadcast of SBS PowerFM's Park So Hyun's Love Game, N.Flying members Lee Seung Hyub and Yoo Hwe Seung were featured as guests. During the show, they discussed how Seung Hyub's role in the popular series Lovely Runner contributed significantly to the group's rise in popularity as idols.

They also expressed gratitude to the cast members, including Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Ji Ho, and others, for their steadfast support.

Lee Seung Hyub thanks Lovely Runner’s co-stars for support

N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub shared details about their recent concert, highlighting that it had been a long time since they performed live in Seoul and that there was a high anticipation from fans. He credited the success of the drama Lovely Runner for quickly selling out the concert tickets. Due to overwhelming demand, they added an extra day and expressed deep gratitude for the enthusiastic support they received.

The concert garnered enthusiastic attendance and support from cast members of Lovely Runner, such as Kim Hye Yoon, Song Ji Ho, and Heo Hyung Kyu, alongside the production team. When asked about Kim Hye Yoon during the interview, Seung Hyub mentioned that she supported N.Flying, shared a photo with them, and expressed enjoyment of the concert. Describing her personality, he noted that she is consistently cheerful in real life.

Furthermore, when N.Flying released their new song Into You, actors Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and Heo Hyung Kyu actively supported its promotion. Seung Hyub shared that despite their busy schedules, Byeon Woo Seok was particularly proactive, reaching out first to express interest in promoting N.Flying's new song. Seung Hyub expressed deep gratitude, mentioning that Byeon Woo Seok even asked, "I like the song. Can I post about it?"

Lee Seung Hyub expressed his heartfelt gratitude, emphasizing how thankful he was for the support in promoting their new song, not only at the concert but also beyond. He mentioned that their help gave him considerable strength. Reflecting on their three-day performance, Seung Hyub acknowledged the overwhelming love they received. Hwe Seung also remarked to him, "Hyung, you've been really loved."

Lee Seung Hyub and Yoo Hwe Seung's post Lovely Runner friendship and success

Yoo Hwe Seung mentioned it was the first time Lee Seung Hyub had invited such a large group of people. Lee Seung Hyub humorously responded, "I rarely ever use invitation tickets anyway." He also talked about planning to meet Song Geon Hee, who had a radio show appearance scheduled for that day.

Yoo Hwe Seung, known for singing Star and I Think I Did for the Lovely Runner OST, reflected on the show's growing popularity. He admitted he hadn't initially realized its impact but noticed it had affected those around him. During the concert, the cast of Lovely Runner expressed gratitude for his OST contributions. Despite not going out much, he often hears their songs being played.

Lee Seung Hyub has garnered attention for his portrayal of Baek In Hyuk, the leader of the fictional band ECLIPSE and the best friend of top star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) in the tvN drama Lovely Runner. Meanwhile, N.Flying is actively promoting their digital single Into You, which was released on June 25th.

