Byeon Woo Seok’s Cardcaptor outfit recreation, Lovely Runner’s cast appearance, more; Know rumors of SUMMER LETTER fanmeet in Seoul

Fans of Byeon Woo Seok have eagerly gathered at the venue for his upcoming fan meeting titled SUMMER LETTER in Seoul. Excitement is high as fans observe intriguing elements hinting at what to expect in terms of performances and appearances.

Among these, fans spotted another enthusiast dressed in a Cardcaptor outfit similar to one worn by Woo Seok in Taipei. Enthusiastic fans are actively sharing pictures and speculations online, adding to the anticipation surrounding the event.

Byeon Woo Seok’s Seoul fan meeting

One of Byeon Woo Seok's fans, affectionately known as Tongtong, was spotted at the venue wearing a Cardcaptor outfit reminiscent of one Woo Seok wore in Taipei. Fans expressed hopes that Woo Seok would notice the homage by the fan. Meanwhile, speculation buzzed about Woo Seok's potential outfit for the event, with rumors suggesting he might wear the iconic outfit he sported as Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE in Lovely Runner.

Fans speculating on Byeon Woo Seok's upcoming fan meeting, ECLIPSE, noted the absence of a sofa at the venue, suggesting it might be styled as a concert. There's anticipation that Woo Seok will perform multiple OSTs from the drama series, with I'll Be There confirmed as one of the songs after fans heard him rehearse it.

This marks the first live performance of I'll Be There by Byeon Woo Seok. Additionally, speculations are high that members of the fictional band ECLIPSE from Lovely Runner may join Woo Seok on stage, potentially including N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub.

Fans, noticing empty reserved seats in the front row, are speculating and expressing strong hopes that the cast of Lovely Runner will join Byeon Woo Seok for the finale of his inaugural Asia tour, SUMMER LETTER.

Many fans are also drawing parallels to the first episode of Lovely Runner, where Woo Seok's character, Ryu Sun Jae, who was portrayed as an idol, attracted a large and supportive crowd. The atmosphere, including the massive crowd, support trucks, and enthusiastic fan support, mirrors the excitement reminiscent of the series' beginning where Sun Jae was also getting enthusiastic cheers like this. Fans are really proud of the actor.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok began his career as a model after studying theater. He signed with YG KPlus and diligently attended countless casting auditions, demonstrating his determination to succeed. In an interview with Hong Seok Cheon, he openly shared that he faced rejection over a hundred times before landing his first role.

For SUMMER LETTER, Byeon Woo Seok embarked on a journey to seven major cities, including Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong, extending the opportunity for fans across Asia to connect with their favorite star. His final stop is in Seoul, marking a significant end of his tour.

