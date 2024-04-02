Lovely Runner: Byeon Woo Seok charms with striking visuals as high school boy in new stills with Kim Hye Yoon; see pics

Byeon Woo Seok plays a top K-pop idol and high school boy in the upcoming time slip romance Lovely Runner beside Kim Hye Yoon. The actor is known for his undying charm and handsome visuals. He has been wowing fans with his roles in K-dramas and movies and his upcoming role as the romantic lead has been the talk of the town. Lovely Runner ahead of its release this month has unveiled some new stills with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

Byeon Woo Seok makes an adorable couple with Kim Hye Yoon in new Lovely Runner pics

Byeon Woo Seok will portray Ryu Sun Jae in the upcoming timeslip romance K-drama Lovely Runner. Kim Hye Yoon will be filling the shoes of Im Sol who is an ardent fan of Ryu Sun Jae. Set in two timelines, the present and fifteen years ago the K-drama will see the actors playing their adult selves and high school teens.

Lovely Runner has unveiled some new adorable stills hinting at the chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. The new photos depict Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) in his high school era. He is dressed in his white and blue school uniform ensemble with his boyish hairstyle and look. Moreover in the pictures, the cute height difference between the leads has been highlighted.

Byeon Woo Seok’s Ryu Sun Jae towers over Kim Hye Yoo’s Im Sol as they live as fellow high school students. Ryu Sun Jae’s eyes never leave Im Sol and he can be seen endearingly looking at her increasing the excitement for their palpable chemistry in the drama.

Byeon Woo Seok’s character Ryu Sun Jae is a top K-pop idol but he also used to be a promising swimmer when he was young. Byeon Woo Seok’s boyish charms exude and captivate viewers with these new stills from the show ahead of Lovely Runner’s release.

Know more about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is an upcoming tvN romantic timeslip K-drama starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon as the main leads. Lovely Runner will premiere on April 8 at 8:50 PM KST.

The show follows Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) who by fate’s game travels to the past to save her ultimate idol Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok).

