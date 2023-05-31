EXCLUSIVE: EPEX talks about Prelude of Love Chapter 2: Growing Pains, role model, message to ZENITHs and more

EPEX, a rookie group that has been around for 2 years, made their comeback with their 5th EP, Prelude of Love Chapter 2. Growing Pains which comes after BIPOLAR Pt. 2 Prelude of Love and Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love. This EP serves as a safe space for fans and members alike to express their emotions as they grow from teenagers to adulthood and how that transition can be confusing, especially if its their first breakup. The album shows a relationship, the breakup and how the members try to survive their first heartbreak. The title track from this EP is called Sunshower, which is an upbeat song with funky guitar riffs, brass and EPEX’s lively vocals.

About EPEX:

EPEX is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their group name stands for the eight members that reach eight different apexes. They made their debut on June 8, 2021 with EP BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety and the title track Lock Down. From their debut, they have captured the hearts of fans with their amazing skills in rapping, vocals and performance. They dance like seasoned professionals and not rookies. Right from the get go, they have always improved on their previous comeback and brought something new to the fans, which they have also done with their latest release.

Pinkvilla had the chance to speak with EPEX regarding their newest comeback and other things so let’s take a look:

1. What does ‘Sunshower’ represent to each of you?

AYDEN: ‘Sunshower’ is a new start for me. Thanks to this song, which contains our unique colors and refreshing side, I gained a lot of confidence and started to move forward step by step again.

2. Out of the 4 songs from the album, which is your favorite track and why?

JEFF: My favorite song is ‘SKYLINE.’ The reason is that whenever I listen to the song, I feel comfortable. I also personally like the melody, so it is my favorite song from this album.

A-MIN: My favorite song is ‘Goodbye, My First Love.’ It’s a song with an atmosphere that contrasts with the title song. I like the vibe, and I also like the choreography because I think it is really pretty.

3. Did you guys have a hand in the creation of the songs? If so, what inspires you to write?

KEUM: I participated a little bit in the choreography of the B-side song “Goodbye, My First Love.” I remember I made the choreography with our choreography teacher on the spot because I wanted to add a quite different feeling to the cute overall atmosphere of the song.

4. WISH, if you could give the leader position to someone for one day, who would it be?

WISH: I want to pass it on to our youngest, JEFF. I would love to see how JEFF will be taking the position of leader, and I think I would feel proud to see the cute maknae as a leader.

5. What is the message that the fans should receive from the album?

BAEKSEUNG: ‘Prelude of Love Chapter 1. ‘Puppy Love’’ starts with first love, and ‘Prelude of Love Chapter 2. ‘Growing Pains’’ shows the process of going through the first breakup. With such progression in the story, we want to convey that we grow through pain by exploring various styles of music.

6. Which is your favourite title track till date and why?

WISH: The title song of our latest album, “Sunshower,” is my favorite title track. I like all the previous title songs, but I like this song the most because it’s the closest to my taste.

MU: I also like our recent title song, “Sunshower.” The concept, song, and choreography are so good, and I like it the most because it was fun while preparing and performing on stage.

7. Who is your role model and why?

WISH: There are so many people who are admirable so it is very hard to pick one person as a role model. I always try to learn the strengths of my seniors, juniors, and colleague artists in the same industry.

BAEKSEUNG: There are many people whom I look up to as role models, but if I had to pick one person, it would be our company senior, YOUNHA. She is very admirable as she has been working in this industry steadily for a long time and continuing her position and music.

8. How do you unwind after a long day of practice and promotional activities?

YEWANG: When I’m relaxing, I usually listen to music a lot. I listen to different styles, but I often listen to indie music these days.

KEUM: If I have free time during my promotion period or normally, sleeping at that time seems to be the best way to relax. I tend to sleep a lot, especially during the promotion week, as I can lack sleep from busy schedules.

9. Any plans on coming to India and meeting Indian ZENITHS?

AYDEN: If possible, we would like to visit India anytime and meet our fans. If we visit India, I want to appreciate the beautiful architecture of India’s landmark, the Taj Mahal.

MU: If there is a chance to meet our fans, we would love to meet our Indian fans. We don’t know when, but we hope to meet the Indian ZENITH as soon as possible and make precious memories.

10. Do you prefer vocal-heavy songs or performance-heavy songs?

YEWANG: When I dance as a group and perform with our members, I prefer songs that stand out in performance. As the main vocalist in the team who loves singing, I prefer songs that make my vocal skills stand out when I do something alone.

AYDEN: It would be nice if both would stand out, but if I had to choose one, I would like the performance to stand out. I think that powerful performance is the most important factor because it gives visual pleasure.

11. What is the next chapter for EPEX?

BAEKSEUNG: The next chapter is the final story of the debut album series, Bipolar, the Prelude of Love and Anxiety, and it will express the boys’ anxiety at its peak. Please look forward to our next chapter.

12. What message would you give to ZENITHs around the world?

JEFF: To all the ZENITHs around the world who always love and support us, we always appreciate and love you. We will do more promotions in the future and meet ZENITH all over the world, so please wait for a while. Thank you.

A-MIN: There are some ZENITHs we have visited and met, and there are many countries we haven’t been to yet, but we will go to meet ZENITH from all over the world through more opportunities in the future, so please wait for a while. Thank you always and love you all.

