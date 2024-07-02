Did BABYMONSTER’s Asa ignore fans during Thailand fan con tour? Debunking ‘celebrity disease’ rumor

BABYMONSTER is a rookie girl group that has been making a name for themselves since their debut single last year. Recently, BABYMONSTER embarked on their first-ever fan con tour in Asia.

The rookie girl group had their last stop in Thailand on June 29, 2024, and held a series of other events in Bangkok to interact with fans. At one such event, Asa of BABYMONSTER was seen ‘ignoring’ fans. However, from another angle, it seemed that was not the case.

BABYMONSTER’s Asa gets accused of ‘ignoring’ fans at Thailand fan meeting; here’s a debunking of the whole rumor

Recently, Asa of BABYMONSTER got embroiled in a controversy where she was accused of seemingly ‘ignoring’ fans waiting for the members at the Thailand fan meeting. However, the truth is something else.

During the fan meet SEE YOU THERE in Thailand, BABYMONSTER members were seen waving and interacting with fans who were waiting at the venue.

But what caught attention was that Asa moved through the area without interacting and also covered her face, which gave the idea that the rookie idol was ‘ignoring’ the fans. Following this, many accused Asa of having ‘celebrity disease’ because she ‘ignored’ fans.

See the video here:

The video unsurprisingly caught attention as it gave the idea that Asa’s attitude was ‘arrogant’ even though she was a rookie idol.

However, another angle of the video revealed that Asa had waved and bid goodbye to fans with a big smile. See here:

Advertisement

Some other videos also surfaced and came to the rescue of Asa as they showed that the BABYMONSTER member was extremely enthusiastic while interacting with fans and interacted with them endearing as well.

See Asa of BABYMONSTER interacting with fans at the Thailand fan meeting here:

Know more about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER also known as BAEMON is a rookie girl group under YG Entertainment. BABYMONSTER is a seven-member group made up of Ruka, Asa, Ahyeon, Pharita, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

BABYMONSTER marked their debut as a full seven-member group with the release of their first EP BABYMONS7ER on April 1, 2024, alongside the lead track SHEESH.

In other news, the girl group dropped their comeback digital single FOREVER on July 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: BABYMONSTER’s fansite gets into fist fight with staff at Thailand fan-con; apologises later