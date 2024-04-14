BTS’ Jungkook launches pet dog Bam’s Instagram account amid military service; know where to follow

Jungkook, the youngest member of the world-leading K-pop boy band BTS, currently serving in the military, has surprising news for fans. Jungkook broke records with his latest album release GOLDEN. All BTS members currently have individual Instagram accounts except him. Well, he might not be back yet but someone close to him is.

Jungkook creates an Instagram account for his pet dog Bam

Jungkook is right now completing his military service as per the compulsory enlistment rule for all able males in South Korea. Jungkook a while ago was reported to be serving as a cook in the South Korean military, which is a difficult task in itself.

A while ago fans were speculating if an account for Bam had been set on Instagram when suddenly one appeared. Things took a swift turn, when Jungkook himself confirmed setting up an Instagram account for his pet Dopberman, Bam.

He posted a small message on Weverse (an online platform for fans and South Korean celebrities interactions by HYBE) just moments ago. In the message, the Yes or No singer wrote ‘I can't brag about myself right now so I should brag about my child (baby) instead’. The BTS maknae went on to wish everyone goodnight by playing a clever pun on Bam’s name. Jungkook’s dog's name is Bam, the word in Korean stands for night.

Then he mentioned the username of Bam’s Instagram account: Bowwow_bam and ended the message with the word unity, which stands for military salute. In other comments, Jungkook, wrote ‘Have a good bam (night), is a good one?’ taking his play on the word ‘bam’ ahead. And wrote one more, ‘Oh there’s good bam (night) as well’.

The surprise took fans and ARMYs by storm as they started following the account without any delay and swooned over the cute revelation by Jungkook on Weverse.

Know Jungkook of BTS

Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook, is the maknae (youngest member) of BTS. He made his debut as a soloist with his single Seven on July 14, 2023, and now his presence musically and as one of the biggest K-pop idols is indeed overwhelming.

Jungkook enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023. His last releases before enlistment include his debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. It was followed by Standing Next to You (USHER Remix) on December 1, 2023.

