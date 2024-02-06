Did TWICE’s Jihyo and Sana kiss on stage in Mexico? New video angle clarifies rumors

The bond between TWICE's Jihyo and Sana is deeply cherished. During February 2 and 3, TWICE captivated audiences with their two-day Ready To Be world tour concert held at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium. Tickets for both dates sold out swiftly, attracting around 110,000 attendees each day. While the sold-out concerts garnered significant attention, it was the impromptu 'kiss' between leader Jihyo and Sana that ignited a fervor within the ONCE fandom.

Did Jihyo and Sana kiss on stage in between the concert?

In a flash, videos inundated various social media platforms, notably X (formerly known as Twitter), as fans enthusiastically shared their excitement online. The footage captures Jihyo playfully interacting with the camera before Sana rushes towards her, gently grabbing her face and tilting it as if to share a kiss. Multiple angles of this moment swiftly circulated online, captivating fans and sparking widespread discussion about the incident, which rapidly went viral.

Before Sana's playful gesture, the video depicts Jihyo engaging with the camera, playfully leaning in as if to initiate a kiss. The unexpected fan service during the concert prompted ecstatic reactions from the audience, with social media users captivated by the viral scene. However, amidst the frenzy, many questioned whether the apparent kiss between the TWICE members was genuine. Fans clarified that it was an illusion created through clever camera angles and visual effects.

Advertisement

The video of this particular moment quickly proliferated across social media platforms, particularly X, where discussions predominantly revolved around the viral kiss incident, showcasing various perspectives of the event.

TWICE’s Ready To Be World Tour

TWICE's rapid sell-out of tickets for their Ready To Be concerts in Mexico underscores the band's reputation for delivering electrifying live performances. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the nine-member female group comprising Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu as they fulfilled a five-year pledge by selling out two consecutive shows over two days in Mexico City. Mexico and Brazil are the only two Latin American countries included in TWICE's fifth worldwide tour, serving as the band's inaugural destinations for 2024. The concert kicked off with hits from 2020 and 2023, such as Set Me Free and I Can't Stop Me, setting the stage for an enthralling nearly three-hour spectacle.

Starting from April 15, 2023, TWICE kicked off their fifth worldwide tour, named Ready To Be, at Seoul's Olympic Gymnastics Arena. This tour will cover a total of 49 shows across Asia, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. The Latin American segment of the tour will wrap up on March 16, 2024, with an exciting performance in Las Vegas. Finally, the tour will reach its peak on July 28, 2024, in Yokohama, Japan.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE triumphs over storm in all-English single I Got You ahead of With YOU-th album release; WATCH