Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s contestant Nyrraa Banerji has finally opened up on the rumors of her participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The makers of the Bigg Boss OTT 3, have been reaching out to many celebrities for their confirmation lately. But it is too early to say anything.

Nyrraa Banerji’s response to joining Bigg Boss OTT 3

After participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Nyrraa Banerji has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 to be a part of the show. Addressing the rumors in an exclusive conversation with India Forums, the actress finally breaks her silence and confirms that she is not participating in the show.

Further, Nyrraa confirmed the news of her being approached by the producers of the Salman Khan hosted show, but she has denied the offer as she is not looking forward to participating. She said, “I have been approached every year, including this season. However, I am not keen on participating.”

Apart from Nyrraa, there are many more celebrities who are still speculated to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 3 including, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Sana Saeed, and Vicky Jain. Although, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain said, “Not at all. Why would I do that? No, no. It's done for me." He continued explaining that he had his share of experience after spending 102 days inside the house of Bigg Boss and now he is satisfied with his journey. Elaborating further, he talked about how he cannot stay away from his family and his work anymore, as he is a businessman and has certain work commitments here.

More about Nyrraa Banerji

Apart from the non-fictional shows, the actress has been a part of many television shows namely, Divya-Drishti, Excuse Me Maadam, Saavi Ki Savaari and many more. She is popularly known for her stint in the supernatural show Pishachini and also she has worked in the Bollywood movie One Night Stand.