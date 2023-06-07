Does BLACKPINK’s private jet cost 28.13 million Korean won per hour? Here's what we know

Korean Air posted a set of pictures of the inside of the private plane used by BLACKPINK on their official Instagram account on June 1. In March, Korean Air entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with YG Entertainment, agency of BLACKPINK, and became the tour's official sponsor. Yellow bags and dolls bearing the names of BLACKPINK members are displayed at each seat in the photos of the private plane released by Korean Air. Each doll's appearance draws attention based on the characteristics of its members. An opulent sofa and table can be seen in the third image.

The private jet:

There are sofas, bedrooms, and facilities for showers on high-end private planes, which are mostly used by business leaders or famous celebrities. Immigration procedures can also be done through a separate passage. Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who visited Korea to advance the film 'Top Gun Maverick's private plane landed in South Korea in 2022. When an airline receives a contract request, they calculate labor costs, fuel costs, and local airport usage fees and present the price. The usage price is confidential. In the event that the stay in the country is delayed, the organization can't lease the hardware to different clients, and the use charge increments. According to reports, Korean Air is currently running a membership program worth 700 million won annually. If a person signs up for membership, they can use the time for 30 hours at 4.8 million won per hour for international flights and 2.9 million won per hour for South Korean flights.

BLACKPINK using the jet:

It costs a total of 844 million won (including a subscription fee of 700 million won) to use a 30-hour international flight. It is estimated that the hourly cost will be around 28.13 million won. If Korean Air were not sponsoring BLACKPINK's tour, BLACKPINK would have been paying 700 million won if they used all 30 hours. The fans are shocked at the alleged numbers and the fact BLACKPINK is still on tour, they can’t fathom the numbers it would rack up for them.

ALSO READ: My Lovely Liar: Kim So Hyun exudes mysterious aura in first poster of drama co-starring Hwang Minhyun

Advertisement