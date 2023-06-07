My Lovely Liar: Kim So Hyun exudes mysterious aura in first poster of drama co-starring Hwang Minhyun

A character poster for Mok Sol Hee, played by Kim So Hyun, was released on June 7 for the upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama My Lovely Liar. Mok Sol Hee's enigmatic aura piques curiosity. Mok Sol Hee, a Liar Hunter who is trying to figure out where she belongs in the world, wonders when the world's lies will be exposed and what stories people might be keeping from her.

My Lovely Liar:

In the romantic comedy My Lovely Liar, Kim So Hyun plays liar hunter Mok Sol Hee, who can't trust people because she can hear lies. Meanwhile, Hwang Minhyun plays genius composer Kim Do Ha, who keeps a secret identity. On top of a fantasy based on reality, the romance and mystery present a variety of amusements. With Liver or Die, Love In Contract, and Kkondae Intern, director Nam Sung Woo demonstrated amazing direction here, and writer Seo Jeong Eun delivers a novel romantic comedy. Most importantly, the encounter between the young actors Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun should not be missed. Kim So Hyun assumed the role of Mok Sol Hee, a liar who detects lies. Critical on the grounds that she grew up paying attention to a wide range of lies on the planet, she faces another stage in her life when she engages with the horribly dubious man nearby, Kim Do Ha. Kim Do Ha is played by Hwang Minhyun, a famous composer who has a terrible secret. He regains his lost smile when he meets Mok Sol Hee, the strange woman next door while living the life of a faceless composer with genius compositional abilities. The truth-detection romance that Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun will demonstrate with their extreme visual chemistry is the focus of high expectations.

The poster:

Meanwhile, Mok Sol Hee's character poster brings interest among fans. Mok Sol Hee's puzzling atmosphere, which, first of all, utilizes her remarkable capacity to hear individuals' lies and decide reality as mentioned, takes her into consideration. She is holding a business card that reads, "I will tell you lies," and her smile resembles the person who has all the answers with them. "So... what truth do you want to know?" is the line here that gives one the feeling of certainty that she can see through any falsehood.

