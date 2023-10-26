Doona! Interview: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong dish on characters’ charms that attracted each other

Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong, are a match that’s surely a delight to the eyes. Director Lee Jeong Hyo, known for pulling off fan-favorite love lines in Crash Landing on You, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and more seems to have chosen the actors with his keen vision for power pairings, and hit it out of the park with a successful knock. His latest, romance drama Doona! released on October 20 on Netflix, is right on point with his magical ways.

About Doona!

The romance storyline of Doona! follows the chance encounter of Lee Doona played by Bae Suzy, a K-pop idol who has decided to leave her hay days behind her, and Lee Wonjun portrayed by Yang Se Jong, a warm college student, who ends up living in the same shared house. Adapted from Min Seong Ah’s webtoon The Girl Downstairs, the narrative places a lot of spotlight on the differences in their personalities and lifestyles, explaining the push and pull that outlines their short-lived relationship.

Bae Suzy Yang Se Jong, and Lee Jeong Hyo Interview

Just ahead of the grand release, Pinkvilla had the opportunity to witness the main cast and the director of Doona! speak about it in a roundtable discussion. Answering our question about the charms of the two lead characters, Lee Doona and Lee Wonjun, actors Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong recounted the inherent characteristics that they felt while embodying them. Moreover, the two stars were in tandem with each other about the words describing them.

Check out Doona! cast's full responses below

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doona! Full Review: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong’s love story is too realistic but entertaining