Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Results in USD 8 Million Loss on Major Property; Details Inside

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making headlines once again, this time for a dramatic price cut on their luxurious Beverly Hills estate. Amid ongoing divorce proceedings and a changing real estate market, the celebrity power couple—or former couple, rather—has reduced the price of their massive 38,000-square-foot home from $68 million to $59.9 million. The decision comes less than a year after they purchased the mansion for $60.8 million, signaling not just a financial loss but also emotional closure on a once-shared chapter.

The estate, a jaw-dropping display of excess and opulence, boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a tennis court, a boxing ring, and a full athletic facility. There’s also a sprawling 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a separate caretaker’s residence, a 12-car garage, and space to accommodate up to 80 vehicles—making it the kind of place fit for royalty or, in this case, Hollywood royalty.

Despite the bells and whistles, the property hasn’t moved—and sources say Lopez was initially hesitant to slash the price. “Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly. “But the real estate market is not there, and it’s not selling.” With the price now down by nearly $8 million, the couple risks taking an $800,000 loss if the house finally sells at its current listing.

In the midst of all this, Lopez has made moves of her own. Records show she quietly purchased another home in Los Angeles as she navigates the end of her marriage to Affleck. The Hustlers star filed for divorce in August 2024, poignantly on the second anniversary of their formal celebration in Georgia, following their quick Las Vegas wedding in 2022.

While the home sale plays out publicly, both Affleck and Lopez have been vocal about their post-breakup journeys. Lopez recently opened up about her challenging year, turning to prayer, meditation, and her children for strength. Meanwhile, Affleck—now dubbed "Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor"—is leaning into his single era with humor and candor, even reflecting on his own relationship with fame and mental health. Whether or not the house sells soon, one thing is clear: both stars are moving forward—in real estate and in life.

