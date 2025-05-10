Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Raid 2 Box Office Ranbir Kapoor Ali Fazal Patralekhaa Bhumi Pednekar Jubilee 2 Janhvi Kapoor The Royals Twitter Review Dimple Kapadia

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 6 Sees Soga Face Stendhal; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

After saving Koichi, Stendhal hunts down those he deems evil in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 6. Don’t miss Soga’s confrontation; get the release date, recap, and more here.

By Sneha Sam
Updated on May 10, 2025  |  01:41 PM IST |  14K
Kōhei Horikoshi, Hideyuki Furuhashi, Bones Film, Crunchyroll
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes [Kōhei Horikoshi, Hideyuki Furuhashi, Bones Film, Crunchyroll]

The last My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode, titled ‘Judgment,’ saw Koichi feel isolated due to misunderstandings about his home life. Pop visits and discovers his All Might hoodie collection, triggering memories of when Koichi saved her years ago—an event he wrongly recalls as helping a young boy.

Though Pop tries to reveal the truth, she fails and leaves upset. Meanwhile, Trigger-enhanced Akira goes on another rampage. Koichi is rescued by the vigilante Stendhal, who later kills Akira for lacking "conviction" and then shifts his focus toward targeting Soga and his group, drawing Kuin's interest.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes [Kōhei Horikoshi, Hideyuki Furuhashi, Bones Film, Crunchyroll]

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 6 will follow Stendhal (Stain) after he saves Koichi and appears to share his ideals. However, his twisted belief in killing those he deems evil will become apparent as he sets his sights on Soga and his gang.

Manipulated by Kuin, Stendhal will prepare to strike next. Determined to protect his friends, Soga will face the looming threat alone, putting himself in grave danger. Koichi and Pop may be forced to intervene before Stendhal delivers his deadly judgment once again.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes [Kōhei Horikoshi, Hideyuki Furuhashi, Bones Film, Crunchyroll]

Titled ‘Crossing Lines,’ My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 6 is set to air in Japan on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. It will first broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV, with Yomiuri TV airing it shortly after.

Japanese viewers can stream My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 6 through platforms including ABEMA, Hulu, Lemino, Disney+, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Anime Times. For international audiences, the episode will be available with subtitles on Crunchyroll shortly after its release.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

