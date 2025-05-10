Fans defend SEVENTEEN after accusation of HAPPY BURSTDAY plagiarising VANNER's fire concept surface: 'When did K-pop...'

SEVENTEEN is set to make their much-awaited comeback on their 10th anniversary with the HAPPY BURSTDAY album. Ahead of that, they dropped a series of bold individual concept photos for its members (except the military-enlisted Jeonghan). While most fans loved the new dark-themed photos, some expressed concern of a particular member's shots being too similar to a fourth-gen group's concept photos. However, many rallied to defend the group against the allegations.

Among the SEVENTEEN member's concept photos, the ones featuring Wonwoo particularly gained attention. It faced the accusations of plagiarising VANNER due to the similarity in the shots. Both Wonwoo and VANNER's Yeonggwang wore a similar grey black sleeveless t-shirt with a fire motif on its top part. They also sported similar accessories, including a silver chain necklace and silver finger rings.

Additionally, the usage of makeup to make a slashed face look, usage of nose bridges and presence of fire in all the members' photos, were the basis of the plagiarism claims. A lot of fans dismissed the allegations saying similar concepts were nothing new in the K-pop sphere. Some even said that it was VANNER that copied SEVENTEEN as the latter used a fire concept earlier in 2021 and 2022 as well. Defending SEVENTEEN, a fan raised the question– "Since when did K-pop groups start owning concepts?"

They went on to say, "A “fire concept”, and wearing nose bridges and piercings isn’t plagiarism." If your faves are from the recent gens—hate to break it to you, but 1st-3rd gen groups already did most of it first. Your faves didn’t pioneer everything." They also posted the concept photos of SEVENTEEN's 2021 comeback Attacca, where the members are seen standing and sitting amid blazing fire. Not just that, they presented evidence of the concept being used by them in 2022 as well.

Vernon took fire-themed photos for his solo mixtape single Black Eye and SEVENTEEN's fourth studio album Face the Sun also included the fire concept.

