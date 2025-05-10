Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 23: Akshay Kumar’s film picks up on 4th Saturday, heads toward its farewell run

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Kesari Chapter 2, which was a Good Friday release, will soon close its curtains. The courtroom drama has had a successful theatrical run. Led by Akshay Kumar, the holdover release recently entered its fourth weekend. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 has gained momentum today.

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, Kesari 2 is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has maintained a steady run at low-levels. As per morning trends, the legal drama is expecting a jump in its business on the 23th day of its release.

The jump looks to be 50 percent from what it earned on the fourth Friday, i.e. Rs 60 lakh. The upward trajectory comes on the fourth Saturday, amid the ongoing national security concerns which impacted the box office runs of all the movies.

With a total collection of Rs 82.1 crore so far, Kesari Chapter 2 is heading towards its farewell day. It is currently competing with Raid 2 and The Bhootnii at the box office.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Kesari 2 is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). Speaking of which, Anurag Singh's directorial collected a lifetime business of Rs 152 crore net in India during its theatrical release. Going by the performance of Karan Singh's latest helmer, the Kesari sequel will remain under the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its run.

Kesari 2 is centered around India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against The Crown. It chronicles the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar, Punjab.

