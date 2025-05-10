When Life Gives You Tangerines: Ariana Grande hops on Kim Seon Ho-IU trend with special feature from THIS K-pop star

When Life Gives You Tangerines is not an ordinary K-drama anymore; it has become a global phenomenon at this point. The IU-Park Bo Gum romance series has crossed the borders of the nation, making its influence felt even in countries where the consumption of Korean content is limited. Recently, a trend of the series has unexpectedly found its way into the feed of a global superstar. Ariana Grande shared the Kim Seon Ho trend on Instagram on May 9.

Fans are thrilled as When Life Gives You Tangerines' iconic Kim Seon Ho smile challenge reached Ariana Grande as well. The pop singer posted a compilation video of several people, including ENHYPEN's Sunoo, who hopped on the trend. The reason for the same is that the videos usually use Ariana Grande's popular 2024 release, Supernatural, as the background music. As the song recently started trending again on TikTok and other platforms due to the Kim Seon Ho challenge, the American artist posted edits to the song.

It was her way of returning the love the song was receiving from fans. She captioned the Supernatural edits post as "I love you all so much; these (videos) have tickled me so." If you are not aware of the When Life Gives You Tangerines trend, don't worry, we've got you covered. It is the recreation of a scene from episode 13 of the Netflix drama, where Park Cheong Seop (Kim Seon Ho) sees Yang Geum Myeong (IU) in her wedding dress.

In the iconic moment, he dramatically pretends to faint from her beauty, placing his hand on his heart and tilting his head.

As he opens one eye to peek at her, a cute smile spreads across his face, getting viewers gushing. Fans and celebrities alike were drawn to the scene's undeniable charm and made videos trying to imitate it. The fact that even Ariana Grande is aware of the trend now is a win for fans of both Kim Seon Ho and Sunoo. Fans have thanked the singer for sharing the clips, making the trend reach an even wider audience.

