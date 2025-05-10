BTS reclaims top spot from SEVENTEEN on May K-pop boy group brand rankings for 3rd month in row; know full list

No group promotions. No new music. Most members are still in the military. And yet, BTS has taken the #1 spot in the Korea Brand Reputation Index’s K-pop boy group rankings for May 2025. This marks their third month in a row at the top—a rare achievement that proves their unstoppable brand power.

While most artists fade during mandatory military enlistment, BTS is doing the opposite. They’re not just surviving—they’re thriving. Powered by an unwavering global fanbase and years of impact, BTS continues to lead the conversation in K-pop, even without physically being part of it.

According to the Korea Brand Reputation Index, which measured data between April 10 and May 10, 2025, BTS earned a whopping 7,811,108 brand points, placing them well ahead of the competition. The rankings take into account fan engagement, media exposure, community interaction, and public buzz—categories where BTS remains a giant.

SEVENTEEN, who dominated earlier in the year, placed second with 5,729,258 points, followed by Big Bang in third place with 3,381,072 points—a nod to their enduring legacy.

Here are the top 30 K-pop boy groups in terms of brand value for May 2025:

1. BTS

2. SEVENTEEN

3. Big Bang

4. TWS

5. The Boyz

6. EXO

7. SHINee

8. Super Junior

9. ENHYPEN

10. NCT

11. Stray Kids

12. BTOB

13. ZEROBASEONE

14. ATEEZ

15. ASTRO

16. INFINITE

17. Highlight

18. BOYNEXTDOOR

19. MONSTA X

20. Wanna One

21. 2PM

22. TVXQ

23. RIIZE

24. TREASURE

25. B1A4

26. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

27. ONF

28. FT Island

29. VIXX

30. Pentagon

This continued dominance adds even more momentum to what’s coming next—the full reunion. BTS’ military chapter began in December 2022, when Jin became the first to enlist. One by one, the other members followed. The final member, Suga, is scheduled to complete his service by June 2025. RM and V will be discharged on June 10, 2025, with Jungkook and Jimin following the next day, on June 11. Once they’re all back, the seven will finally reunite, ready to begin a brand new chapter together.

And the numbers make one thing very clear: the world is more than ready for BTS’ return. They've kept their crown even in their absence—imagine what happens when they're back in action. Three months at the top with no promotions? That’s not hype. That’s history.

